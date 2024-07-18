  1. Skip to content
Kenya's Gen-Z protesters defiant despite brutal response

Edith Kimani
July 18, 2024

It has been more than a month since Kenyans took to the streets to protest a new tax bill. The Gen-Z movement has remained defiant despite threats to their safety, even after the bill was withdrawn and President William Ruto dismissed his cabinet.

Edith Kimani East Africa Correspondent and host of The 77 Percent@Edith_kimani