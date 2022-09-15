"Country Queen" producer discusses the success of Kenya's first hit Netflix series

"Country Queen" is the first Kenyan Netflix series, a success for the region and a great opportunity to showcase Kenya's untapped creative talent. The series did not start off as a Netflix project but was the culmination of an idea, a group of Kenyan writers, and a team's willingness to take chances. Producer Kamau Wandung'u explains.

DW Akademie: Congratulations on the show, which for two weeks was the most popular Netflix series in Kenya. How did it come about?

Kamau Wandung'u: It’s not only the first Netflix series from Kenya, but the first from East Africa, a big milestone for all of us here. It really began by finding a group of young creatives for trainings organized by [executive producers and DW Akademie partner] Good Karma Fiction to create a high-quality telenovela called "Country Queen".

Yet we did a little research in our trainings and found that people in the streets wanted strong, female characters, a realistic story and something happening outside of Nairobi for a change. "Country Queen" then slowly developed into a drama series, but we did keep some elements of a telenovela, like the love triangles.

And what were the next steps in making the drama series?

We created the script for the pilot and Carla Böhl from our trainings, a Brazilian director who specializes in telenovelas, became our mentor for the shoot. She and Vincent Mbaya were the co-directors for the pilot – it was also the first episode of the series – and they learned from each other. We thought if we made a pilot, we could talk to Netflix, but they were a bit hesitant because the first question is always: How many subscribers do you have in your country? They only chipped in some money but they did give us their platform. The rest of the money came mainly from Germany, not just from the BMZ [Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development] but from [public broadcasters] Arte/ZDF, individuals, and even from the Ford Foundation.

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors A David and Goliath story The "Country Queen" plot centers around Akisa, who left her village years ago to move to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Yet when tragedy strikes, she must return home. Once there, she discovers that an exploitative mining company has moved in and her village is under threat. She now has to decide whether to return to her life in the city or face her past and fight for her village.

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors A first for the region It took 80 actors, 87 crew members and over 250 extras to film the six episodes of the first season. The series was released on Netflix on July 15, 2022, becoming the first Kenyan series on the streaming platform. For three weeks, it was the top-streamed series in Kenya. The project was supported by DW Akademie and the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors Creating a vocabulary for change The drama series deals with land grabbing, child labor, corruption and other challenges currently facing Kenyans. "I know that our issues in our country cannot be solved overnight, but our story brings a vocabulary so people can talk about [the issues] and hopefully create a lasting solution," said producer Kamau Wandung'u.

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors Melissa Kiplagat, Actor (Akisa) "What I like about the series is it doesn't show the stereotypical view of Africans, especially Africans in the village. [Productions] are always kind of showing us as very backward and wanting to go to the city and all of this, but the [series] shows really strong, passionate, fiery people in the village. And they're just as strong in terms of their character as the people in the city."

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors Vincent Mbaya, Director "Our country is at a critical transitory stage politically, socially and economically. Kenyans are at a point where they need introspection […]: How much control should global corporations have on our mining and agriculture? And how much is corruption affecting us? These are conversations that should and are being had. 'Country Queen' is adding a strong voice to this."

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors Sheila Munyiva, Actor (Anna) "This story is not only personal to me because I'm Kenyan but because it goes down to my local tribe, which is Kamba, and I get to speak my language in this show. That gives me great pride and it gives me great joy that I was able to contribute to my local language. I would call my grandmother to help me even translate the difficult words for the people and writers on set."

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors Nashreen Wangai, Second Assistant Camera "I achieved my full potential on the production of 'Country Queen'. The producers and my department head were able to see in me what I was yet to see in myself […] I am currently doing [first assistant camera] jobs and this is all thanks to the skills I acquired on the 'Country Queen' set, working as a second assistant camera. I am hoping to become the next best female [director of photography]."

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors Raymond Olufa, Actor (Mwalimu) Good Karma Fiction acted as executive producers and, with Tililiz Productions, also led trainings at various levels, including acting. "With 'Country Queen', and the Good Karma Fiction and DW Akademie team, the standards for good, successful productions were set up in a completely new way, and with respect for the film artists. That was a game changer," said Raymond Olufa.

Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen" - Entertaining audiences and opening doors Nini Wacera, Actor (Vivienne) Nini has worked in the industry for 24 years. The workshops, she said, "raised the bar of acting because we now demand more from ourselves as actors. And what I continue to gain is the idea that you never stop learning about techniques and skills. As an actor, you've never reached a point where you can be like, 'yeah, I know it all' or 'I've learned enough'."



What were the biggest challenges in 2021 when you started filming the series' five other episodes?

For us, it was the coronavirus pandemic. On the first day, the main actor for the shoot tested positive, so we had to pause the shooting. We were working with only sixty percent of our projected budget, so even a day lost was a big deal. The other major problem was a psychological one: Were we good enough? We knew at this point that it was going to be on Netflix, but we wondered if it was going to pass their quality control. But even with all the challenges and expectations, we ended up finishing two days under the scheduled shooting time.

Why is "Country Queen" an important story to tell?

In Kenya, we’re dealing a lot with corruption. We're not pointing fingers here in the series, but we're starting a conversation about it. And then there's also child exploitation – not just like what we see on the screen with child mine workers – but it's happening in all sectors of the country. We want people to take this fictional story and think about the kind of societal challenges they're facing.

The series has now been out for almost two months. How does that feel?

When you spend so much time with something like "Country Queen", you start having doubts whether it's really good. But then people started posting about how they binge-watched it and it was the number one most-watched on Netflix. I've had a hard time believing the impact it's had. But now I can't stop talking about it and I'll tell anyone, the petrol attendant, the shopkeeper, to watch the show.

Kamau Wandang'u (left) with Melissa Kiplagat are interviewed at a press junket for "Country Queen"

What impact do you think "Country Queen" will have on the film industry overall?

I think it's having a big impact on the region, and that it was a Kenyan production. This is one reason why I'm indebted to the German partners. From the very beginning, they wanted it to be a completely Kenyan show and, in fact, 98% of the people involved in production were Kenyans. This has shown the Kenyan film industry and the broader industries that we can really produce, that we can compete with the world. We might not compete with budgets, but we can compete with the stories we have to tell, and we can actually tell them. This is what makes "Country Queen" a popular show in Kenya. It has a story that resonates with people. And it has the depth needed for someone to feel "This is a story I want to invest my time in."

