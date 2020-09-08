Kenya’s Faltering Vaccination Campaign

There are several African countries where the situation has led to vaccines having to be destroyed.

As the world tries to overcome the pandemic, the commitment of individuals is proving especially important. In rural Kenya, a young nurse travels on foot through the most remote regions, offering people vaccinations. Day after day, she walks from village to village, carrying the all-important vaccine in a kind of refrigerator on wheels.

A report by Jan-Philipp Scholz

