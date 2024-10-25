  1. Skip to content
Kenya's elephant nannies

October 25, 2024

Naomi Leshongoro and Pauline Leriong are Kenya's first elephant nannies. At the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, the two women take in sick and orphaned elephant calves. They care for the baby elephants, then release them back into their natural habitat.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mDfi

As is true elsewhere in Africa, the last thirty years have seen many elephants in northern Kenya fall victim to poachers, who hunt them for bush meat and ivory. The decimation of these grass-eating pachyderms also upsets the local ecosystem’s fragile balance. In 1995, the locals in Samburu started a unique initiative. They founded the Namunyak Wildlife Conservation Trust with the aim of restoring natural biodiversity in the region. ("Namunyak" translates as "blessed place"). In 2016, the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary was established to help with the region’s biodiversity efforts. Here, sick and orphaned elephant calves are cared for as they grow up. Later, they are released back into their natural habitat. The project demonstrates a new vision of species conservation and coexistence between humans and wild animals. Other aspects of the project include educating the population about environmental issues and integrating women into the world of work. Naomi Leshongoro and Pauline Leriong are pioneers in their role: they care for the elephant calves and prepare them to return to the wild. At a time when water shortages and drought are threatening people, domestic and wild animals, and ecosystems alike, these women and their helpers are tirelessly working to contribute to a more sustainable future.

