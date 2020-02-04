 Kenya′s Daniel arap Moi: The legacy of an autocratic president | Africa | DW | 04.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Kenya's Daniel arap Moi: The legacy of an autocratic president

The rule of Kenya's second president, Daniel arap Moi, was marked by a deepening of corruption and nepotism. Moi, who came from simple pastoral roots and ruled for decades, died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

Daniel Arap Moi (Getty Images/AFP/A. Joe)

"Kirungu" — the one with the staff. That's what Kenyans jokingly called their second president, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, who served the republic for 24 years.

He did so mostly with the trademark rungu staff, which denotes leadership among his people.

Read more: Is Africa's thumbs down to media freedom a case of follow the leader?

Moi was born in the village of Kurieng'wo in the country's Rift Valley Province on 2 September, 1924. The name Toroitich refers to his roots as the son of a cattle herder. Moi's father died when he was four and an uncle took him in, allowing him to attend school and qualify as a teacher. 

He went on to become one of the few Kenyans elected to serve in the British constitutional council in 1955.  He was not directly involved in the bloody Mau Mau independence rebellion of the 1950s. However, Moi sympathized with the movement and its leader, Jomo Kenyatta, even visiting the country's eventual first post-independence president in prison. 

Moi was a member of the Kenya African Democratic Union (KADU), campaigning in contrast to Kenyatta's Kenyan African National Union (KANU) for a federal system. Furthermore, Moi's party concerned itself with the interests of his own ethnic group, the Kalenjin, and other smaller groups in ethnically diverse Kenya. Kenyatta was a member of the more populous ethnic Kikuyu group.

Dedan Kimathi (Imago Images/United Archives)

The Kenyan Mau Mau rebel leader Dedan Kimathi, who was captured and executed in the 1950s, was a hero of South Africa's anti-Apartheid icon Nelson Mandela

When Britain bowed to massive resistance in 1963 and gave up its colonial rule, Kenyatta convinced his rival Moi to merge the parties. Kenya effectively became a de facto one-party state. Moi was named interior minister and, in 1967, Kenyatta appointed him as vice president — despite resistance from the influential Kikuyu elite. After the death of Kenyatta at age 84 in 1978, Moi was elected — as sole candidate — as president. Three years later, he decreed Kenya a constitutional one-party state.

Hard actions against opponents

Unlike his predecessor, Moi sought contact with citizens and regularly traveled across the country. At the same time, he did all he could to ensure government positions and properties for ethnic Kalenjin.

Press freedom shrank under his presidency, which Kenyans until recently claimed led to Moi holding shares in one of the largest media concerns in the country.

When forces loyal to the government foiled a coup in 1982, Moi's reaction was heavy-handed. The coup attempt left more than 120 people dead and led to the arrest of around 900 more, with 12 coup plotters sentenced to death.

Read more: Robert Mugabe: Thousands gather for Zimbabwe's ex-leader

The president also clamped down hard on opponents within his party. Moi accused the then justice minister Charles Mugane Njonjo of betrayal. After legal proceedings, Njonjo was forced to resign for trying to force Moi from office. The internationally-esteemed foreign minister, Robert Ouka, was brutally killed after he publically denounced the abuse of office and called for a probe into corruption allegations. Ten years later, and after many aborted attempts, a parliamentary inquiry determined that Ouko was killed in Moi's residence. Several witnesses to the incident had in the meantime died in mysterious circumstances, the inquiry found. Meanwhile, other opponents such as Kenneth Matiba and Raila Odinga were jailed without trial.

Kenia Währung Schilling Geldscheine (Getty Images/AFP/S. Maina)

Kenya recently introduced new bank notes in a bid to smoke out the hoarders of ill-gotten cash sums

On 7 July 1990, police and the military violently broke up the first demonstration to call for a multi-party political system. More than 20 people were killed in what became known as the "Saba Saba" (Seven, Seven in Kiswahili) Day.

Competition for the KANU

Massive international pressure ultimately forced Moi to introduce a multi-party system in 1991 and at the end of the following year, Kenyans cast their ballots in a general election involving different parties.

However, a divided opposition played into Moi's hands. There was also talk of electoral fraud and the vote was accompanied by excessive violence.

Read more: Smoking out the dirty money in Kenya

Five years later, a similar situation prevailed during elections. Moi emerged the winner — despite a majority of votes against him — because the opposition had failed to agree on a candidate.

Moi provoked fierce international protest in 2002, when he sought to delay parliamentary elections to negotiate a new constitution that would extend his stay in power. However, the election went ahead and Moi's decision to ensure to put forward the young and politically inexperienced son of Kenyatta, Uhuru Kenyatta, as a presidential candidate was cause for much internal party debate.

Indeed, Moi's strategy of ensuring a majority for KANU via a Kikuyu candidate backfired  His protégé was to win the top job only 11 years later. Instead, Mwai Kibaki of the National Rainbow Coalition was elected president in 2002.

Moi's 24 years in office ended on 30 December 2002, but the consequences of widespread corruption and nepotism during that time continue to haunt Kenya today.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Gender policies: Men and women on a level playing field

    Sky FM and Radio Lake Victoria are the first radio stations in Kenya to commit to offering equal opportunities to men and women in their programming. "If you include both sexes, you get the best content," says Sky FM presenter Irene Olwande (left). "We all benefit from cooperating on a level playing field," says Sky FM newsreader Collins Dudi (center).

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Good working conditions: A work/family balance

    Irene Olwande (left) has to arrive on time for her broadcasts. As a mother, this can sometimes be a challenge. "Children can be demanding. Sometimes they did not sleep well or you have to go to the doctor with them or they have an important appointment at school," says Olwande. Given the flexible working hours, Irene can now swap her shifts with colleagues. Of course this also goes for fathers.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Working Mum: Childbirth no longer a career risk

    In Kenya, looking after small children is mostly a woman's responsibility, usually mothers or close female relatives. This can be a problem for well-educated women wanting to work outside the home. The new gender policies offer maternity leave and also parental leave for fathers. "I am very happy that I can look after my child without jeopardizing my job," says Irene Olwande.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    "Youngest employee of the month": Bringing baby to work

    Journalist Irene Olwande is allowed to bring her baby to the station when she has no other option. "Of course this is a challenge but it is definitely better than not having my child looked after," she says. Irene's colleagues and her boss understand the challenges of being a young mother. There is even a mother-child room for breastfeeding.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    It's all in the mix: Promoting male and female perspectives

    The broadcasters’ gender policies have also led to gender equal recruitment and training policies as well as equal pay for women and men. "The mix in the team makes the work exciting. We have different perspectives but we come together for great results," says Olwande.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Climbing the career ladder: Jael Lieta, broadcasting manager Sky FM

    DW Akademie is working with 13 radio stations in Kenya to implement gender policies. Jael Lieta is the only female station manager. "As a woman you often have it twice as hard in a leadership position. But every effort is all the more rewarding when, in the end, your work gets results and you are recognized for this," says Lieta. She is also a successful trainer and mentor.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    After hours: Safety for the team extends outside the workplace

    Zero-tolerance for sexual assault or harassment in the workplace is also a part of the gender policies. The employers must commit to ensuring the safety of their employees, especially for those working the late shift. "We walk home together after work. Moving in a group offers us security," says Beryl Ouma, an accountant at Sky FM.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Pioneering gender equality: More broadcasters committing to gender policies

    With the support of DW Akademie, Sky FM and Radio Lake Victoria have not only developed gender policies but also publicly adopted them. Two more radio stations in Kenya will soon follow their example. These stations have realized that they need women to make good programs and they can only get them if women have the same rights and career opportunities as their male counterparts.

    Author: Ole Tangen Jr, Jutta vom Hofe


 

DW recommends

Kenya struggles to manage debt for railway to 'nowhere'

As Kenya's government trumpets the opening of its new, Chinese-built train line to the Rift Valley, critics say the railway serves little purpose and is plunging Kenya into massive debt. (18.10.2019)  

Kenya's finance minister arrested on corruption charges

Although hundreds of Kenyan officials face fraud charges, the detention of a sitting minister still came as a surprise. Henry Rotich is accused of graft in connection with a dam project being overseen by an Italian firm. (22.07.2019)  

Opinion: Moi and me

Kenya's long-term former President Daniel arap Moi is celebrating his 90th birthday. A personal reflection by DW's Daniel Pelz. (02.09.2014)  

German university honors Kenyan writer

Ngugi's literary works, like "The devil crucified" and "Matigari," pointed mostly to shortcomings within the Kenyan state. Now, Germany’s University of Bayreuth is awarding him an honorary doctorate. (05.05.2014)  

Massive corruption case grips Kenya, prosecution charges suspects

Kenya's Chief Prosecutor Noordin Haji said Monday he had enough evidence to press charges against 40 members of the National Youth Service (NYS) who were arrested in one of Kenya's biggest corruption scandals. (28.05.2018)  

Kenyans debate Cambridge Analytica's alleged involvement in 2017 elections

Cambridge Analytica, a British data analysis firm that is under fire for mining data from millions of Facebook users, also ran Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election campaign in 2017, Britain's Channel 4 reports. (20.03.2018)  

Ellis: Kenyatta’s trial 'ends right now'

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has adjourned indefinitely the trial of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. International lawyer Mark Ellis says this this marks the end of the case. (05.09.2014)  

Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on graft: a turning point or just scoring points?

A Kenyan governor accused of corruption was ordered to step down during his trial, a minister and his deputy were arraigned in court for alleged abuse of office. Kenyans are not used to such things. (31.07.2019)  

Uhuru Kenyatta launches new political party in Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta now has his own political party, but any ambition to become president like his father before him could be thwarted by a trial at the International Criminal Court. (21.05.2012)  

Kenyan High Court orders government to reopen TV stations

Three major TV stations were shut down for "illegally" broadcasting Raila Odinga's mock "swearing-in" ceremony. Journalists slept in the newsroom overnight for fear of being arrested. (01.02.2018)  

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

Teamwork is one thing but what’s just as important is that men and women have equal opportunities. In Kenya, radio stations with established gender policies are setting rules for fairness in the workplace. (29.10.2019)  

Related content

Kenia 1992 | Daniel Arap Moi, ehemaliger Präsident

Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies 04.02.2020

The 95-year-old led the East African country from 1978 to 2002. The former schoolteacher became Kenya's second president following the death of Jomo Kenyatta.

Kenia Überschwemmungen

Kenya: Dozens die in mudslides 23.11.2019

Kenya has been experiencing a heavier-than-usual rainy season that has unleashed flooding in the northwest of the country. Researchers say warming oceans are causing unpredictable weather patterns in East Africa.

Kenia Angriff auf Busse in Mandera

Kenya bus attack: Several dead, including police officers 07.12.2019

Gunmen suspected to be from Somalia's al-Shabaab Islamist militant group have launched an attack on a bus in Kenya, killing several people, including Kenyan police officers.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  