Kenyans vow to 'take back' their country on August 8

Frustrated by systemic corruption, unemployment and rising living costs, young people in Kenya are planning more mass protests on August 8. Social media is flooded with calls to action under the hashtag #NaneNaneMarch.

DJ Raphael Omondi sits in his small Nairobi aparthment, surrounded by turntables and speakers.

Despite having a degree in multimedia specializing in television, the 24-year-old has never secured a job in his field.

Systemic corruption and poor governance in Kenya have thwarted his career ambitions, Omondi told DW.

"Every time I apply for a job, I either get no response or I'm told the position has been filled by someone with connections," he said. "It's not just about me. It's about an entire generation that has been failed by our leaders."

'We will take back our country'

Omondi will join other Kenyans, many of them part of Generation Z, in another round of mass anti-government protests on August 8.

"We will take back our country," he said. "Our president has tried to make things right, but he just doesn't get it. So, we want him to resign so that we get a government that cares about us – a new beginning at whatever cost."

Young people, he told DW, have had enough of corruption and mismanagement in Kenya. "It's time for change, I have my reasons for protesting which I just shared, but I am sure many Kenyans out there have many more reasons, which might not be similar to mine," Omondi said.

Other Kenyans have called for an end to the protests. They say that they want to get on with their lives becauseat the moment businesses across the East African country are shuttered every Tuesday and Thursday.

Shadrack Omondi Orwa is known to many in Kenya as "Omosh One Hour" or "Jakababa," a vocal critic of the government, both under President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

A prominent comedian and a supporter of the opposition, he often highlights the struggles and frustrations of average Kenyans.

There is some protest fatigue

To the surprise of many, Orwa too has said he is tired of the protests and wants the country to move forward.

"I understand the anger and frustration of the youth, especially Gen Z, who will be out protesting on August 8," Orwa said. "But as Kenyans, we are not shocked by this. We support the government and we just want to move forward and work together. We no longer want violence and unrest."

Orwa believes that constant protests are not a solution. "Gen Z should come up with a leader who can represent their interests effectively," he said.



"If they can't do that, then it's time for the country to move on. We need to focus on working together and creating a stable and peaceful environment for everyone."

In July, President William Ruto sacked virtually his entire cabinet in a bid to appease protesters Image: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Systemic corruption and mismanagement

The August 8 protest has been organized by a coalition of youth groups and civil society organizations. It is a response to years of economic hardship, high unemployment, and widespread corruption.

The youth-led movement has gained momentum, with social media playing a crucial role in mobilizing support.



Young people are tired of empty promises, said activist 27-year-old Kasmuel McOure, who has emerged as a leading voice in the protest movement.

He is particularly angry over the wealth accumulated by Kenyan cabinet ministersin questionable circumstances. Some of them have made 400 million shillings (€2.8 million, $3 million) over 30 years, he told DW. "However, in less than two years, someone has made capital gains of over 200 million [shillings]. What business is this that they are doing that we do not know of?"

"What stock markets are these that they are investing in that are doing so well that you can have capital gains of over 200 million [shillings] in less than two years when we are going through a recession? But no, you're telling us not to go on the streets for our rights?"

An overhaul is needed

Then, McOure said, there are the everyday struggles that the youth face.

"You can't get IDs but you're telling us not to go to the streets as a young person? You cannot get help right now. You've seen what university fees look like, but no, people should not go in the streets, right? Because you think your tribal kingpins have gotten into government, therefore, now suddenly it means that you're in government as a young person?."

Youth unemployment is at over 35% and living costs are high.

Economics expert Dr. Samuel Karanja believes that the grievances of the youth are justified.

"The systemic issues of corruption and mismanagement have stifled economic growth and job creation," he told DW."The youth have every right to demand accountability and better governance."

A comprehensive overhaul of the system is needed, Karanja said.

Organizers are calling for peaceful protests, while the government has warned Kenyans to refrain from demonstrating.

But McOure the activist, and Omondi, the DJ, are undeterred.

"We are not afraid," Omondi told DW. "This is our future at stake. If we don't stand up now, things will only get worse."



Omondi is mixing protest anthems. "Music brings people together. It inspires and motivates. I want my music to be the soundtrack of this revolution," he told DW.



Edited by: Benita van Eyssen