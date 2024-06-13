  1. Skip to content
Kenyans try to pick up the pieces after deadly floods

Mariel Müller in Kenya
June 13, 2024

It has been a month since floods swept through Kenya, killing more than 290 people and leaving 200,000 displaced. The devastation has left victims helpless and angry with the government response. Now those affected are trying to rebuild.

Mariel Müller, DW Ostafrika-Büroleiterin
Mariel Müller DW East Africa Bureau Chief@_MarielMueller
