Kenyans try to pick up the pieces after deadly floods

CatastropheKenyaKenyans try to pick up the pieces after deadly floodsMariel Müller in Kenya06/13/2024June 13, 2024It has been a month since floods swept through Kenya, killing more than 290 people and leaving 200,000 displaced. The devastation has left victims helpless and angry with the government response. Now those affected are trying to rebuild.