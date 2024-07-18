Kenyan police ban protests in central Nairobi

Police blamed the ban on criminal groups planning to "infiltrate" the demonstrations. This comes after weeks of violence that left scores of people dead in anti-government protests.

Activists called for people to rally in a park near the city center of Nairobi on Thursday after police said no more demonstrations would be allowed in the heart of the capital.

Kenya's youth-led protests, in which dozens of people have been killed, have continued even after President William Ruto withdrew proposed tax hikes that led to them.

What have police said about the ban?

Police announced the prohibition late Wednesday, saying malicious elements had infiltrated the protests.

"No demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety," acting National Police Chief Douglas Kanja said in a statement late Wednesday.

A separate police statement said there was "credible intelligence that certain organized criminal groups have planned to infiltrate, disrupt and destabilize the peaceful nature of the demonstration, which could potentially jeopardize the safety of demonstrators."

It said the violence and destruction of property had resulted in "collective pain and suffering for families and the disruption of businesses and normal working operations for thousands of Kenyans."

The ban comes after smaller protests earlier this week, with officers firing tear gas at some scattered groups.

Rights groups have accused police of using disproportionate force. Kenya's National Commission for Human Rights said that since June 18, 39 people have died in the protests and 32 others have been abducted and are missing.

While the rallies began peacefully, they later turned violent — most notably when demonstrators briefly stormed the parliament building on June 25, and the police opened fire with live rounds.

How have protesters responded?

In response to the protest ban, activist Boniface Mwangi tweeted that the police and president had "no power to suspend rights guaranteed by the constitution."

Activists shared posters online before the ban urging protesters to gather in nearby Uhuru Park before a march on State House on Thursday.

The protests, organized on the internet without the apparent support of opposition political figures, have led to the biggest crisis of Ruto's two years in office.

Prominent demonstrator Hanifa Edan said earlier this month that "goons" had infiltrated the movement.

Ruto's office says "multi-sectoral" talks are planned this week to address grievances. However, there was no sign they had begun on Thursday. Leading demonstration figures have rejected the invitation to talk, saying they want immediate action on corruption and other issues.

rc/fb (AFP, Reuters)