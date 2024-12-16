Kenyan influencer fights fast fashion waste reel by reel

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaKenyan influencer fights fast fashion waste reel by reelTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaWacera Ngunjiri | Christina Küfner12/16/2024December 16, 2024Social media influencer Janet Chemitei draws attention to textile waste and fashion industry pollution. She encourages young people to embrace slow fashion by repairing and reusing clothes. https://p.dw.com/p/4o4xIAdvertisement