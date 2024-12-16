  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentKenya

Kenyan influencer fights fast fashion waste reel by reel

Wacera Ngunjiri | Christina Küfner
December 16, 2024

Social media influencer Janet Chemitei draws attention to textile waste and fashion industry pollution. She encourages young people to embrace slow fashion by repairing and reusing clothes.

