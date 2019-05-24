Kenyan high court upholds ban on same-sex relations

A panel of three judges in Kenya unanimously upheld a law activists had argued criminalized consensual same-sex relations between adults. The judges said the constitution adequately protected LGBT people's rights.
The Kenyan High Court upheld a colonial-era ban on same-sex relations on Friday in a unanimous ruling.
"We find the impugned sections (of the penal code) are not unconstitutional," said presiding judge Roselyne Aburili. "We hereby decline the relief sought and dismiss the consolidated petition."
Activists and members of the LGBTQ community have criticized the ruling, saying it represents a step back in the fight for equal rights.
"I'm really, really hurt by the decision," said Nelly Aguda, who identifies as lesbian. "The case is about violence, it's not about marriage. It's about protections under Article 27 of the Constitution, which speaks about not being discriminated against on whatever grounds."
Read more: Kenya's LGBT community fights for a place in society
'No basis'
One of the sections punishes anyone who has "carnal knowledge … against the order of nature" with 14 years imprisonment. The other section prescribes a five-year jail term for "indecent practices between males."
"These are rights that are enshrined in the Constitution," Kenyan lawyer Justus Wabuko told DW. "There is really no basis for having same-sex sexual conduct criminalized in this day and age."
Read more: Kenya court outlaws anal exams in landmark victory for gay rights
More to come...
ls/sms (Reuters, AFP)
Kenya has postponed a much anticipated ruling on homosexuality, to the great disappointment of human rights groups. They continue to hope for a verdict that decriminalizes same-sex relationships. (22.02.2019)
Homosexual relationships are a crime in most African countries. In Kenya, sexual acts between two men can lead to 14 years in prison. The Supreme Court is now hearing a case seeking to overturn this. (06.04.2018)