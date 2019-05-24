Kenyan high court upholds ban on same-sex relations

A panel of three judges in Kenya unanimously upheld a law activists had argued criminalized consensual same-sex relations between adults. The judges said the constitution adequately protected LGBT people's rights.
The Kenyan High Court upheld a colonial-era ban on same-sex relations on Friday in a unanimous ruling.
"We find the impugned sections (of the penal code) are not unconstitutional," said presiding judge Roselyne Aburili. "We hereby decline the relief sought and dismiss the consolidated petition."
