 Kenyan high court upholds ban on same-sex relations | News | DW | 24.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kenyan high court upholds ban on same-sex relations

A panel of three judges in Kenya unanimously upheld a law activists had argued criminalized consensual same-sex relations between adults. The judges said the constitution adequately protected LGBT people's rights.

LGBT activists in rainbow masks at a protest (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Curtis)

The Kenyan High Court upheld a colonial-era ban on same-sex relations on Friday in a unanimous ruling.

"We find the impugned sections (of the penal code) are not unconstitutional," said presiding judge Roselyne Aburili. "We hereby decline the relief sought and dismiss the consolidated petition."

More to come...

Related content

Taiwan gleichgeschlechtliche Ehe

Asia's first gay weddings take place in Taiwan 24.05.2019

Taiwan's marriage equality took effect on Friday, allowing same-sex couples in the island to register marriages. It marks a historic day for Asia, as Taiwan becomes the first territory there to legalize same-sex unions.

DW News Africa, 23 May 2019 23.05.2019

Botswana has lifted a ban on elephant hunting -- but not everyone agrees. DW News Africa hears the arguments for and against the controversial move. And, we'll hear from Kenyans hoping the country's High Court will strike down laws that make homosexuality a crime. If they win - Kenya will be the first East African country to decriminalize gay sex.

Taiwan Trauung Hochzeit gleichgeschlechtliche Paare

Taiwan holds Asia's first gay wedding 24.05.2019

A week after lawmakers took the historic step of legalizing gay marriage, the first same-sex couples have tied the knot in Taiwan. Yet the newly-weds are still subject to restrictions not faced by heterosexual couples.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  