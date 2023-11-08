Kenyan court to rule on Ruto's lift of logging moratorium

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaKenyan court to rule on Ruto's lift of logging moratoriumTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaEdith Kimani14 minutes ago14 minutes agoKenya's Environment and Land Court is set to rule on President William Ruto's decision to lift a logging moratorium. The Law Society of Kenya says the move disregards the role of forests in climate change mitigation and biodiversity preservation.https://p.dw.com/p/4V5wTAdvertisement