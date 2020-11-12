 Kenyan communities offer endangered rhinos a safe haven | Global Ideas | DW | 12.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Kenyan communities offer endangered rhinos a safe haven

Local communities are working to reverse the fate of critically endangered black rhinos, which now roam free in northern Kenya's Lewa Conservancy.

Watch video 06:46

Sustainable nature conservation in Kenya

Project goal: Protecting nature biodiversity in a way that also helps people in affected areas

Project implementation: The International Climate Initiative's project aims to further both goals by offering support and advice for those managing protected areas. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) awards the "Green List Standard" to nature reserves that successfully work with local communities to protect biodiversity  

Budget: Germany's Environment Ministry provides €3,368,657 ($3,916,653) in financing to the project 

Project partners: IUCN, Kenya's Ministry of Environment, Water and Natural Resources, Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Peru's Ministry of Environment, Colombia's Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development 

Project duration: November 2015 to October 2020 

Critically endangered black rhinos roam the grasslands of Kenya's Lewa Wildlife Conservancy alongside lions, elephants and zebras. But that wasn't always the case. The rhinos were once prime targets for poachers who slaughtered the animals for their horns. 

Now they are protected by 123 rangers, surveillance technology and dog units. Most of those involved in their protection come from nearby villages.   

"Communities play a critical role in terms of conservation. Without putting them in the boat, we are not winning in terms of conservation," said Edward Ndiritu, who is head of one of the Lewa's anti-poaching units.

Some 70% of the nature reserve's income supports community programs such as schools, hospitals and micro loans for women. The IUCN has placed Lewa on the "Green List" for its community-based conservation work. 

A film by Thomas Hasel 

Audios and videos on the topic

Sustainable nature conservation in Kenya  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Germany's meat industry kills over 750 million animals per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  