Kenyan Brigid Kosgei sets world record at Chicago Marathon

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's previous record of 2:15:25, which the Briton set at the London Marathon on April 13, 2003.

Radcliffe was present at the Chicago Marathon and witnessed the fall of her record. "When I saw how fast Brigid was running in the first part of the race, if she was able to hold that together, she was always going to beat the time," Radcliffe said.

It was also Kosgei's second straight win at the Chicago Marathon.

25-year-old Kosgei also won the London Marathon in April and recorded the fastest half-marathon in history this year by winning in 1 hour, four minutes and 28 seconds.

Kosgei crossed the finish line alone, with Ethiopians Ababel Yeshaneh and Gelete Burka came a distant second and third in 2:20:51 and 2:20:55.

A day earlier, another Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge, became the first man to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna. Kipchoge's performance, however, was not set in an official race.

The Chicago Marathon's men's race was won by Kenyan Lawrence Cherono, who clocked an unofficial 2 hours, five minutes, 45 seconds to add to his Boston Marathon title.

Ethiopia's Dejene Debela came second in 2:05:46, with Ethiopian Asefa Mengstu third in 2:05:48. Last year's winner Mo Farah of Britain finished a distant eighth in 2:09:58.

