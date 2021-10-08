 Kenya: Young security innovations | Africa | DW | 20.01.2022

Africa

Kenya: Young security innovations

Feeling safe improves your business and is good for your health - that is what Brian Kimani believes. The young Kenyan has invented a security device to make you feel safe at home and work - anytime.

Watch video 01:42

Have you ever felt unsafe at home with your family? Are you feeling safe at the office during work? 26-year-old Brian Kimani has developed an intelligent mobile solution: Personal Watch Guard (PWG) to protect you from invasions.

If an intruder enters your compound, the PWG will call you immediately. It can also be connected to security lights and will switch them on automatically.

For Rural areas, the device also functions without internet/Wi-Fi. Therefore it is affordable for low-income earners. Brian hopes that by using the PWG, everyone can feel safe at home and at work.
 

