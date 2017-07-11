Kenya: Westgate mall attackers get lengthy jail terms

A court in Kenya on Friday gave prison terms of 33 and 18 years respectively to two men accused of conspiring with the al-Shabaab extremists who attacked Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall in 2013.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 67 people.

"Despite mitigation by their defense lawyers on their innocence, the offence committed was serious, devastating, destructive, that called for a punishment by the court," Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi told a Nairobi courtroom.

Andayi sentenced the pair to 18 years for conspiracy and 18 for supporting extremists. However, the two prison terms will be served concurrently.

Abdi, though, was given an additional 15 years after being found guilty of having jihadist propaganda material on his laptop.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)