Kenya: The Crisis Communication Chapter trains residents to raise the awareness about Covid-19

Zalfa Ahmed Juma tells her story whenever she can. It's about how she contracted the coronavirus. She wants to educate others about the dangers of Covid-19. She caught the virus last July, here in Nairobi.

She was put in a Covid-19 ward with 16 other patients. Only four survived. Zalfa was discharged after a month and could take care of Maqbul, her 10-year-old son, again.

There's little information about Covid-19 and it's often inaccurate or false

Zalfa and her family have now moved. Kibera, the neighborhood they come from, is Nairobi's largest slum. About 800,000 people live in this small area. There's little information about Covid-19 and it's often inaccurate or false. For example, that vaccinations make people infertile.

Their old neighbors still avoid them, and only their own family respects them. It's been especially hard on Maqbul. He and his mother think it might be better if he changes schools. They've already moved to the center of Nairobi where no one knows them and they're treated normally.

Zalfa now has a small food service. She cooks at home and in the evening sells the food on the street. And she takes every opportunity to educate people about the virus.

The Crisis Communication Chapter trains Kibera residents

She gets support from the Crisis Communication Chapter in Kibera . The CCC brings together journalists, government spokespersons, and civil society organizations.

The CCC trains Kibera residents to raise the awareness of others in their community about Covid-19. Zalfa is one of those residents. She has also been vaccinated.