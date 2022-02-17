 Kenya: The beauty of bones | Africa | DW | 17.03.2022

Africa

Kenya: The beauty of bones

Artisans at Kenya's African Bone Workshop make ornaments out of an unusual material: discarded animal bones. The objects don't just provide their makers with an income, they also help protect the environment.

Watch video 01:50

The Africa Bone Workshop in Nairobi, Kenya creates employment for locals from Kibera and art for collectors. With over 30 members, the collective has managed well despite coronvirus restrictions. 

