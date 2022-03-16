 Kenya: The beauty of bones | Regional reception information for Deutsche Welle in Africa | DW | 16.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Kenya: The beauty of bones

Artisans at Kenya's African Bone Workshop make ornaments out of an unusual material: discarded animal bones. The crafts don't just provide their makers with an income; as a form of recycling, they also help protect the environment.

Watch video 01:50

These bones are being transformed in something beautiful. The African Bone Workshop was founded in Nairobi's Kibera neighborhood. The artisans collect animal bones and convert them to all sorts of objects, from beads to spoons.

Kibera is Kenya's largest and poorest slum. The workshop is a chance for some to earn a living. Founded in 2013, the African Bone Workshop now has more than 30 members. Through their craft, the artisans here get support for raising their families and paying for their children's education. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they have still managed to make some sales.

The artisans hope to eventually build a showroom. They also hope to be able to sell their bone art internationally one day.