Kenya: The beauty of bones

These bones are being transformed in something beautiful. The African Bone Workshop was founded in Nairobi's Kibera neighborhood. The artisans collect animal bones and convert them to all sorts of objects, from beads to spoons.

Kibera is Kenya's largest and poorest slum. The workshop is a chance for some to earn a living. Founded in 2013, the African Bone Workshop now has more than 30 members. Through their craft, the artisans here get support for raising their families and paying for their children's education. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they have still managed to make some sales.

The artisans hope to eventually build a showroom. They also hope to be able to sell their bone art internationally one day.