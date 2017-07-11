Kenya suffers nationwide power outage

Kenya was experiencing a nationwide blackout on Tuesday after a high-voltage energy pylon fell over, Kenya Power said.

"We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission power line," Kenya Power said in a statement on its Twitter account.

"Our engineers are working to restore electricity supply as the repairs are being undertaken."

State-run Kenya Power is the sole energy distributor in the country. The bulk of its power comes from one source, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).

Although widespread blackouts are relatively common in Kenya, they do not usually affect the whole country of 54 million people.

A notable exception was a May 2020 outage that came as the result of a broken section of a high voltage power line that transmits power to Nairobi from the Olkaria geothermal power plants, some 75 kilometers (45 miles) from the capital.

