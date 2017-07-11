 Kenya suffers nationwide power outage | News | DW | 11.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kenya suffers nationwide power outage

The outage came after a major electricity pylon belonging to Kenya Power fell over. Kenya Power is the sole energy distributor in the country.

Nairobi skyline

Nairobi often experiences blackouts, but it is rare that they effect the entire country

Kenya was experiencing a nationwide blackout on Tuesday after a high-voltage energy pylon fell over, Kenya Power said.

"We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission power line," Kenya Power said in a statement on its Twitter account.

"Our engineers are working to restore electricity supply as the repairs are being undertaken."

State-run Kenya Power is the sole energy distributor in the country. The bulk of its power comes from one source, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).

Although widespread blackouts are relatively common in Kenya, they do not usually affect the whole country of 54 million people.

A notable exception was a May 2020 outage that came as the result of a broken section of a high voltage power line that transmits power to Nairobi from the Olkaria geothermal power plants, some 75 kilometers (45 miles) from the capital.

Watch video 06:10

Trying to cut carbon emissions with trains in Kenya

es/rt (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Kenya: Solar motorcycles take on Nairobi smog

Nairobi's reliance on motorcycles is hindering efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as manufacturers struggle to adapt to clean energy technology. But a new solar-powered three-wheeler could help clean up the city's act.  

Kenya: Using theater to put the spotlight on climate change

Poverty, limited access to education and increasingly frequent drought make life difficult for some Kenyans. Could bringing these issues to the stage have an impact?  

Africa digs for coal to meet energy demands amid climate concerns

Africa's energy needs are growing. This has led some governments to turn to coal-powered plants. Critics say that's not a smart move in times of climate change and point to the continent's renewable energy resources.  

Advertisement