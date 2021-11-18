Kenya: Smart greenhouses save water and space

This 250-square-meter farm in Konza city in Kenya in unique. It is the biggest smart-farming hydroponics greenhouse in Africa. The technology uses crop data and self-correcting algorithms. This allows farmers to make pre-informed decisions.

With hydroponics, Charles uses minimal water and no soil. He started his project in 2017 after graduating in Mechatronics Engineering. All sorts of vegetables do well when grown inside hydroponic greenhouses. Charles hopes to help farmers in arid and semi-arid areas of Kenya.