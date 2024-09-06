Kenya school fire kills 17 students

The cause of the dormitory school fire was still being investigated. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise.

A fire erupted in a school dormitory in central Kenya, killing 17 students and injuring some 14 others, police said Friday.

Rescue teams were en route to the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, spokeswoman Resila Onyango said.

"We have lost 17 pupils in the fire incident while 14 are injured," Onyango told the Reuters news agency by telephone. "Our team is at the scene at the moment."

Kenyan President William Ruto commented on the "devastating news," saying he has instructed the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the "horrific" incident.

"The Government under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government is mobilizing all the necessary resources to support the affected families," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

What do we know about the fire?

The fire broke around midnight, while the children were sleeping, police said. They added that the average age of the victims was around 9 years old.

The primary school caters to some 800 pupils, aged between roughly five and 12.

There were fears the death toll could rise.

"The bodies recovered at the scene were burnt beyond recognition," Onyango said. "More bodies are likely to be recovered once [the] scene is fully processed."

The school is located around 170 kilometers (100 miles) north of the capital Nairobi, in Nyeri county.

School fires are common in Kenya's boarding schools. In 2017, a school fire in the capital, Nairobi, killed at least nine high school students.

