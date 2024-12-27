Kenya rights body alarmed by abductions of Ruto critics

Social media users who spoke out against President William Ruto's government are the most recent people to go missing, with several groups blaming the police.

The Kenya National Commission in Human Rights has expressed alarm over the rising number of government critics being abducted.

The commission said since anti-government protests in June, "unidentified armed individuals" have kidnapped at least 82 people, with 29 still missing.

On Wednesday, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) announced an investigation into the latest disappearances of social media users who are critical of President William Ruto's government.

While not directly implicating security forces, the IPOA urged the Inspector General of Police to "take urgent measures to stop this growing and worrying trend of abductions in the country."

Fingers pointed at the police

It comes after three men, Peter Muteti, Billy Mwangi and Bernard Kavuli, all disappeared over the weekend. A fourth person, whose identity has not been disclosed, has also reportedly been abducted in recent days.

Witnesses cited by Citizen TV reported that Muteti was seized by a group of men outside a shop in the Nairobi suburb of Uthiru and bundled into a car, with one of the abductors wearing a police uniform.

Several rights groups, including Amnesty International, have accused the police force of being responsible for the abductions.

However, the police have denied any involvement. "The National Police Service is deeply concerned with the ongoing allegations that Police Officers are involved in abductions of persons in Kenya," the office of the inspector general said in a statement.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who fell out with Ruto amid the public protests against the president's economic plans this year and was later impeached, on Friday said a secret government unit was responsible for the disappearances.

"Abducting these children and killing them is not a solution... This is the first administration in the history of this country to target children for repression," Gachagua claimed at a press conference.

Resentment towards government grows

Anti-government demonstrations earlier this year were sparked by proposed tax hikes, triggering the worst crisis since Ruto took power in 2022.

Although large-scale rallies have largely stopped, resentment towards the government persists, driven by rising costs of living and ongoing allegations of brutality from the security forces.

In October, nine European envoys raised concerns over enforced disappearances and urged Ruto to ensure justice.

In November, Human Rights Watch blamed Kenyan security agencies for the abduction, torture, and killing of people seen as leading or taking part in the demonstrations against the government.

HRW said a unit of officers drawn from multiple security agencies, including military intelligence and an anti-terrorism unit, was responsible.

lo/msh (AFP, AP)