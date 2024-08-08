Kenya: Police fire tear gas as Ruto's Cabinet sworn in

Protesters in Nairobi called for William Ruto to step down as tensions rise over deadly unrest in the country. Demonstrators, primarily Gen Z, decry perceived corruption, unemployment, and rising living costs in Kenya.

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Nairobi as President William Ruto's new Cabinet was sworn in on Thursday, with the crowds urging the president to step down.

The "8/8 Liberation March" in reference to Thursday's date, follows weeks of similar pro-reform protests that prompted Ruto to halt planned tax hikes and overhaul his Cabinet.

Frustrated by systemic corruption, unemployment and rising living costs, youngsters in Kenya have been making calls to action under the hashtag #NaneNaneMarch, meaning 'eight eight.'

Activists are demanding the government to lower food prices and other commodities Image: John Ochieng/picture alliance

More than 50 dead

Youth-led protests in Kenya began peacefully in June but turned violent more recently, and the unrest has resulted in more than 50 people losing their lives, according to activists.

And on Thursday, shops in Nairobi were shut while public transport was out of service in the central areas of the Kenyan capital, most notably in the business district.

Police also mounted roadblocks on the approaches to the city of almost 4.5 million people.

Ruto's office, the location where the new Cabinet was sworn in on Thursday morning, was also cordoned off by police.

The East African country has been rocked by weeks of unrest against Ruto's two-year-old administration, mostly led by Gen-Z Kenyans.

Ruto condemns the protests

Civil society groups, along with the Law Society of Kenya, demanded in a joint statement for the upholding of human rights during protests, calling on police to refrain from deploying police without uniforms and using unmarked vehicles.

"We reiterate constitutional protection of all persons to peaceably and unarmed to protest, picket and to present petitions to the authorities," the statement read.

On Wednesday, President Ruto condemned the protests. He said those that want change, will have the right to voice their opinion in the next election, due to take place in 2027.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)