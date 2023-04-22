  1. Skip to content
Forensic experts and homicide detectives carry the bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult in Kenya
Authorities expected to find more bodies as their investigation continuesImage: Stringer/REUTERS
CrimeKenya

Kenya: Police exhume 21 bodies in starvation cult probe

54 minutes ago

Paul Makenzie Nthenge reportedly told his followers to starve themselves in order to meet Jesus. Police were able to rescue several cult members and take them to the hospital for treatment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QRqG

Police in Kenya have exhumed at least 21 bodies while investigating a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death.

The deceased are thought to have been followers of Christian cult leader Paul Makenzie Nthenge, who reportedly told them to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus."

"In total since [Thursday], we have 21 bodies," a police source told the AFP news agency on Friday.

"We have not even scratched the surface which gives a clear indication that we are likely to get more bodies by the end of this exercise," the source added.

Cult leader arrested

Nthenge is the leader of the Good News International Church, which police allege "brainwashed" citizens into starving themselves to death.

The cult leader turned himself in to police and was charged last month after two children starved to death while in the custody of their parents, local media reported. He was released on bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($750 or €670).

Twenty-one bodies exhumed in Kenya cult probe

Following a new tip-off, police rescued 15 followers of the cult on April 14. Four of them died before they could be taken to the hospital.

Of the 11 who made it to the hospital, three were in critical condition.

The tip-off also pointed to the existence of at least 31 more shallow graves in the Shakahola forest outside the coastal town of Malindi.

"This pastor will have to face all these charges even though he has gone on a hunger strike saying that he is praying and fasting in custody," a police source said.

zc/sms (AFP, Reuters)

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | #142

Kenya's most remote tech hub

Kenya's most remote tech hub

We visit Kenya's most northern — and possibly most off-grid IT campus — on the shores of Lake Turkana. It's a training and start-up incubation hub all in one and is already drawing attention for its visionary ideas. We meet three young start-up founders and find out how the campus hopes to offer them alternative livelihoods.
SocietyApril 5, 202303:18 min
A bullet hole in a window in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

Politics8 hours ago
Nigeria's malnourished children

Nigeria's malnourished children

Nigeria's malnourished children

Politics12 hours ago03:07 min
BG Japan 80 ist das neue 50

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

Sports13 hours ago8 images
heat pump outside a house

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

Society11 hours ago
Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

Politics9 hours ago
Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

ScienceApril 21, 202302:05 min
Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Nature and Environment11 hours ago7 images
