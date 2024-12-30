Kenya police crack down on protests over alleged abductions

Kenyans took to the streets to demand the release of people they say have been abducted by the country's national police and intelligence services. A prominent opposition senator was arrested during the demonstrations.

Anger grew in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday after an opposition politician and others were arrested during protests over alleged abductions of government critics.

Anti-government protests have rocked the East African country since June, when images of deadly clashes between police and protesters shocked the nation.

President William Ruto had promised to make life easier for people and fix the economy when he took office in 2022.

But his proposal to do so by increasing taxes on imported staples like eggs and cooking oil angered people. Ruto ultimately didn't sign the finance bill after deadly protests.

The demonstrators urged the Kenyan government to release those who were allegedly abducted Image: Thomas Mukoya/REUTERS

Opposition politician arrested during protests over alleged kidnappings

Senator Okiya Omtatah had joined hundreds of protesters who sat down on the streets of Nairobi, chanting the names of people who have gone missing.

Police hurled tear gas canisters at the protesters and when Omtatah and several others did not disperse and held on to a long chain, they were arrested.

Odhiambo Ojiro, a human rights activist, told DW: "All the abducted people should be released alive. If not so, we are not vacating the streets unless they kill us."

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission said at least 82 people have gone missing since June, with at least seven having been snatched this month.

Rights groups alleged that the country's police force is behind the kidnappings, but the police force has denied involvement. Ruto said over the weekend he would see an end to the kidnappings.

A 'shame' people are living in fear, Kenyan political analyst tells DW

"It's a shame that the majority population of this country is young but a lot of them are living in fear and it is interesting because the things they are demanding for are rights, basic rights… so it's a shame that we are being met with so much push back yet what we are demanding for is right," Nerima Wako-Ojiwa, a Kenyan political analyst and the executive director of the Siasa Place civic organization, told DW.

Protester Duncan Irungu voiced his anger against President Ruto, telling DW, "You have killed our brothers, our sisters, the future of tomorrow... you can't lead us and kill us. Respect our taxes (and) we respect your leadership."

DW Nairobi correspondent Felix Maringa contributed to this story

rm/wd (Reuters, AFP, DW)