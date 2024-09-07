Kenya officials revise up death toll in school fire

A fire that broke out at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in central Kenya killed 21 boys, according to officials. The country's top prosecutor ordered police to examine whether "negligence" was involved.

Authorities in Kenya confirmed on Saturday that 21 boys died in a fire that broke out in a school dormitory. An estimate from earlier this week put the death toll at 17.

The fire broke fire out at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri county on Thursday around midnight. Over 150 pupils between the ages of 9 and 15 were sleeping.

What do we know about the fire?

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said at a press briefing that 19 bodies were recovered from the site of the fire and two boys died in the hospital.

He said that 139 of the 156 boys who were in the dormitory at the time had been accounted for, adding that 17 children are still missing and 13 remain hospitalized.

"It is a catastrophe beyond our imagination," he said.

Forensic experts have begun DNA tests to identify the victims Image: Edwin Walta/REUTERS

Police said the 19 bodies were burnt beyond recognition. Forensic experts began conducting DNA tests on Saturday to identify the victims.

Police completely blocked off the site of the fire for investigations.

All of the victims were pupils at the school. Around 800 children in total are enrolled in the school.

Prosecutor orders police to examine possible 'negligence'

Top national prosecutor Renson Ingonga instructed police to "assess whether or not the tragedy may have resulted from negligence and/or recklessness of any responsibility holders."

"Any person found culpable towards the fire tragedy shall be expediently taken through the due process of a criminal trial."

Meanwhile, another fire broke out on Saturday night at Isiolo Girls High School, around 140 kilometers (90 miles) to the northeast of the Hillside Endarasha Academy. National police spokeswoman Resila Onyango was cited by the AFP news agency as saying that there were "no injuries" from the blaze.

sdi/sms (AFP, AP, EFE)