Kenya: Lawmakers vote to impeach Deputy President Gachagua

Rigathi Gachagua is accused of corruption, stirring ethnic division, and supporting anti-government protests in June. He said the move to impeach him was linked to tensions with President William Ruto.

Kenyan lawmakers on Tuesday voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of corruption, stirring ethnic division, and supporting anti-government protests in June.

The unprecedented impeachment motion passed in the National Assembly, with 281 out of 349 members voting in favor, exceeding the required two-thirds majority.

The motion now moves to the parliament's upper house for final approval. If it passes, Gachagua would become the first deputy president to be removed from office under Kenya's revised 2010 constitution.

'Sheer propaganda,' says deputy president

Kimani Ichung'wah, the parliament's majority leader, said the 59-year-old politician had "violated not one, but eight provisions of our constitution."

Ahead of the vote, Gachagua asked lawmakers to search their conscience and look at the issues raised, saying that " there are no grounds to impeach the deputy president of Kenya," appealing to them to "make the right decision."

On Monday, he called the motion "sheer propaganda" to drive him from office, vowing to "fight to the end."

Following the vote, Gachagua issued a short statement saying, "It is well."

Tensions in the top echelons of power

Gachagua, who has denied the charges, claims the move is politically motivated and linked to tensions with President William Ruto.

Local media have extensively reported on the fallout between Gachagua and Ruto amid shifting political alliances.

The anti-government protests that erupted in the country last summer over unpopular tax hikes have stoked political tensions and exposed divisions among those in power.

Last month, many lawmakers allied with the deputy president were summoned by police on accusations of funding the protests.

Meanwhile, Gachagua, the powerful businessman from Kenya's biggest tribe, warned his removal would stir discontent among his supporters. In 2022, his support was instrumental in Ruto's election win.

Ruto has not yet to publicly comment on the impeachment.

ss/rmt (AP, AFP, Reuters)