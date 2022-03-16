 Kenya hopes electric boats will clean up Lake Victoria | Global Ideas | DW | 16.03.2022

Kenya hopes electric boats will clean up Lake Victoria

To help combat pollution, Kenya is introducing fishing boats with electric motors in the hope they will improve water quality and make local livelihoods sustainable.

Watch video 07:00

Kenya: Electric boats for Lake Victoria

Around 25,000 diesel-powered boats can be found on Lake Victoria every day. To curb the rising pollution this brings, Dutch startup Asobo is equipping fishing boats with electric motors in the Kenyan fishing village of Mbita. These 'e-boats' are the first of their kind on Africa's largest lake. 

The project works on a lease-based model. The fishermen rent the motor for the equivalent of under €40 per month, and also pay around €150 per month for the daily recharging of the batteries. The fishermen can also use the repair support Asobo offers.

The pandemic has slowed down the startup, but the company has so far been able to convince around 15 fishermen to convert. Asobo's goal is to eliminate at least 5,000 diesel engines in the next 5 years and equip more boats with e-motors.

Project goal: The program supports private investment in climate-friendly technologies worldwide to promote a climate-neutral economy in emerging and developing countries. In doing so, projects are promoted that focus on the transfer of knowledge for a sustainable use of technologies. 

Project duration: December 2019 - June 2022 

Project budget: Just under €5 million in total. The program is being implemented in 16 countries (six of which are in Africa). The startup Asobo in Kenya receives around €197,000. Asobo's project receives support from the German Federal Ministry for the Environment as part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) through its Climate Partnership Programme III

Project partners: Persistent (Climate Venture Builder), Shell, Total, Vitol Foundation, E Waver, Stichting Doen, FMO Entrepreneurial Development Bank. 

A video by Julia Mielke

