Kenya: Fire from gas explosion kills 2, dozens injured

A fire caused by a gas explosion in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi killed two people, local authorities said Friday.

Adamson Bungei, Nairobi area's police commander, said at least 165 people had been injured and taken to hospital, while the Kenyan Red Cross suggested that figure might be as high as 300.

The fire in Nairobi's Embakasi neighborhood started just before midnight at a gas refilling company.

What caused the fire

"The company was refilling gas cylinders when fire broke out and several people injured and rushed to hospital. The building hosting the company is badly damaged. The cause of the fire remains unknown," government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on X.

Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood said a minor and an adult were among the dead, and the death toll was expected to rise.

Firefighters were still trying to bring the fire under control around 6:30 am local time (0330 GMT), according to an AFP journalist.

Plumes of black smoke were seen from the fire on the outskirts of the city.

