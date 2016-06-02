Kenya: Back to school after COVID disruption

Virginia had to wait for months, but this week, she finally returned to school. The young girl from Kibera, one of the largest low-income areas in Kenya's capital Nairobi, is just one of the millions of pupils lining up in front of her class on the first Monday of the new year 2021. Since March, their schools had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many students are now forced to repeat their classes due to the lost academic year.

Virginia's mother, Janet Mwanzia, is excited, yet she's very aware of the risk the school reopening carries. "The danger of many children is that they infect each other with Covid and other diseases because they are crowded together," Mwanzia told DW.

Social distancing and sanitizing

Eating, playing, studying together — social distancing in many Kenyan schools is almost impossible. But schools are taking precautions: After the mask-wearing students arrive, they have their temperature measured and are required to wash and sanitize their hands. Before entering the classroom, students need to queue to prevent congestion, as advised by Kenya's Ministry of Education and Health.

Kenyan students need to wash their hands before attending class

"It is our responsibility as teachers, administrators of schools, and even the pupils to ensure that we maintain the required hygiene standards," Julius Kimani, director of the Brucewood Education Center, said. "Students need to understand and practice social distancing so that we can beat the coronavirus pandemic," Kimani told DW.

Congested classrooms

Stella is one of the students, and she could not wait to get back and see her friends. But playing is not possible, and studying under the new circumstances is challenging. Classes are cramped, with three students sharing a desk made for four students.

"I am uncomfortable wearing the mask, we are congested inside the classroom, and it's hot," Stella said. "They tell us not to remove the masks, but we remove it when we want to breathe. I expected there were more desks, and I expected we would be sitting one person at each desk."

That is what many parents fear. Social distancing for already overpopulated Kenyan schools remains a huge risk for the spread of the coronavirus. Libraries, dining halls, assembly grounds, and tree shades have therefore been converted into classrooms.

Students in Kenya are returning to schools after months of closure

"My child has a pre-existing condition. My child is asthmatic," Caroline Kenga, a parent, told DW. "The question is: what measures have been put in place to ensure that a child with a pre-existing condition is covered? Kenga posed while adding that there were no such measures. "As a parent, I decided to take a step back this week and observe. I want to be sure that when I send my child to school, it is safe. That is my main concern, and that is why my child is still at home."

Charles Maina, another concerned parent, bought his children masks to wear at school, but he, too, is aware of the problems. "A child quickly forgets. You will find the child has removed it and put it in the pocket. The child will only remember to put it back when a teacher is present," Maina said.

Hand-washing facilities required

The Kenyan government wants schools to ensure that students have adequate hand-washing facilities whenever they need them. But only a few schools can strictly adhere to the guidelines. One such school is the Kibera Primary School for Girls. 347 girls are expected in the next few days. Divided into classes of roughly 20 pupils, a distance of one meter can be maintained.

"The children are privileged, they're able to social distance, they're able to at least to get medical treatment, which is not the case for everybody in the slum," headteacher Robina Leah told DW.

Wearing a mask while studying is not an easy task for many students

'We need to breathe'

The Kibera school belongs to Shofco, an international organization that is funded mainly by private American donors. It can provide the space, water, and masks to their pupils for free. Health officials trained teachers on how to stay safe in the school environment.

However, the students still struggle with the new regulations. "Wearing their masks is not easy for them, they have to wear their masks the whole day, so you find them lowering [the masks] down, they tell you: 'we need to breathe."'

While primary and high school students returned on Monday, universities and colleges were free to open. Schools had already partially re-opened in October, which led to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Kenya has had almost 97,000 cases and according to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 1,700 people in Kenya have succumbed to the virus. Most recently, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said the East African nation has been recording low positive numbers.

Andrew Wasike, Mariel Müller, and Thelma Mwadzaya contributed to this article