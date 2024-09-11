Kenya: Aviation workers' union ends strike

The strike was called in protest at a proposed Indian airport takeover that unions fear could cost Kenyan jobs.

Aviation workers in Kenya agreed on Wednesday to return to work after spending the day on strike, the head of the country's umbrella trade union organization confirmed.

Francis Atwoli, secretary general of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), said the government had agreed that a plan to lease the airport to India's Adani Group would only proceed with the union's approval.

"This was a very simple matter," he said, repeating demands for "assurances to workers in writing that our members will not lose jobs and their jobs will remain protected by the government, as is required by law."

Workers were also assured that no one who participated in the strike would be punished or disadvantaged.

"The strike is over," confirmed Moss Ndiema, secretary general of the aviation workers' union, but added: "We have not accepted Adani."

What exactly was the strike about?

The strike was called in protest against India's Adani Group, which has proposed to lease Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for 30 years in exchange for a $1.85 billion investment.

But the Kenya Aviation Workers Union fears that a deal with Adani could lead to job losses to non-Kenyan workers.

Earlier in the day, dozens of workers at the airport chanted "Adani must go" and scuffled with police in a protest that caused cancelations and delays for hundreds of passengers.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority nevertheless insisted that air traffic control services were fully operational, with landings and take-offs uninterrupted.

Kenyan Transport Minister Davis Chirchir told journalists that the government would protect the interests of Kenyan citizens during efforts to upgrade and modernize the country's main airport.

mf/sms (Reuters, AFP)