Kenyans protest on 'Total Shutdown Tuesday'

Dubbed "Total Shutdown Tuesday," a fresh wave of anti-government protests have swept across Kenya. As police confronted protesters countrywide, gunshot wounds and other injuries were reported in central Nairobi.

The unrest was characterized by clouds of tear gas, reports of gunshot wounds and multiple injuries, particularly in central Nairobi.

The capital's Moi Avenue was the epicenter of the chaos. Some business owners, armed with sticks, stood guard outside their shops to prevent looting.

The protests, led primarily by Gen Z youth, have been recurring across Kenya over the past month. It started with a protest over a draft law that would hike taxes and escalated in deadly clashes with police and calls for President William Ruto to step down.

Kenya during a fresh wave of anti-government protests on July 16 Image: TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images

Ruto scrapped the controversial bill, fired his Cabinet and cut public spending in an effort to appease the protesters. But their campaign has continued.

The unrest being driven by widespread outrage over the state of the economy and the country.

Reports of abductions and extrajudicial killings in Kenya are also inflaming the situation.

Tension over abductions and killings

At least 39 people have been killed in clashes with police since the protests began on June 18, according to a report by the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

"What the president did was address just a few of our grievances," Habib Omar, a human rights activist who is part of the protest movement, told DW. "There is a lot that we as Kenyans are facing. ... That is fueling this unrest."

"Protesting is our right protected in our constitution," Omar said. "I don't get why even today, on Tuesday, people are getting arrested."

Ruto became president of Kenya in 2022 after serving as vice president since 2013 Image: TONY KARUMBA/AFP

In Nairobi, several protesters told DW that they are no longer interested in talks with Ruto. They want him to resign.

"We have tried dialogue, but nothing has changed. We no longer want dialogue. We have already told the government what we want. If the government implements it, then life continues as normal. We want the resignation of President William Ruto," Samuel Omondi said.

"We are tired of empty promises. President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua have to go home," said Ken Otieno. "We need a new government and we also want those who were abducted. There is no stopping us Gen Z's."

Kenyans are also closely watching developments following the recent discovery of 14 dismembered bodies at a dumpsite in the Mukuru district of Nairobi.

Police said Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, a 33-year-old suspected serial killer, confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife, since 2022.

Are Kenyan anti-tax protests being hijacked by 'criminals?' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A lesson in accountability

Sam Mureithi, a political analyst at Kenyatta University, told DW that that Kenya is at a crossroads.

"For the first time, we are seeing a structured accountability process being set in motion. It starts with, 'We don't want this bill,' and someone says, 'You vote.' When told, 'We told you we didn't want it,' and you didn't listen, the response is, 'This is what we're doing now,'" Mureithi said.

He added that Kenyans may find much of what has transpired unsavory but that for the first time in Kenya, the government has understood accountability.

"You keep them in check consistently so they understand this is what you're supposed to do. If you're not doing it, we're watching you, and we want to see you are doing, what you said you would do, Mureithi told DW.

Amid a heavy police presence in Nairobi and other protest flashpoints, human rights groups have called for restraint.

Ruto has accused "foreign powers" of backing the protesters. He has been vague on when he will announce a new cabinet and was last seen chatting to residents in Nakuru County on his way from a church at the weekend.

Kenya police arrest suspected serial killer To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen