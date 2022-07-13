Kenya: A radio project by and for refugees turns information hierarchies upside down

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A radio project in the Kakuma refugee camp turns information hierarchies upside down. Refugees report from and for the community for the program "Sikika".
In Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei integrated settlement, residents are trained in producing audio content. Producing the program can be difficult especially for female community reporters.
DW Akademie supports the establishment of information services and feedback systems in refugee camps and fosters dialogue between displaced people and host communities.