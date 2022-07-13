 Kenya: A radio project by and for refugees turns information hierarchies upside down | Refugees and migration | DW | 13.07.2022

Refugees and migration

Kenya: A radio project by and for refugees turns information hierarchies upside down

A radio project in the Kakuma refugee camp turns information hierarchies upside down. Refugees report from and for the community for the program "Sikika".

  • Date 13.07.2022
