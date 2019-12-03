 Kenya: 6-story building collapses in Nairobi | News | DW | 06.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kenya: 6-story building collapses in Nairobi

A rescue operation is underway in the Kenyan capital after a residential building collapsed. Several people were injured, but an unknown number are feared to still be trapped under the rubble.

Nairobi skyline

Residents of the Tassia estate where the incident happened rescued ten people have already been from the building, according to Nairobi county police chief Philip Ndolo.

They used their bare hands to dig out the survivors.

A video showed people cheering as one dust-covered person was carried away on a stretcher.

Military personnel have since arrived to assist with the search and rescue operation.

Deutsche Welle correspondent Edith Kimani said the collapse took place in the early morning when people were sleeping.

'A desperate situation'

Kimani called the collapse a "desperate situation," adding that recent heavy rain had made the rescue effort more difficult because it had stretched resources and made the site less accessible.

Kimani also said that many people from the area had headed to the site to try and "catch a glimpse of what is happening" and this was also obstructing the rescue effort.

Building collapses are common in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and regulations are not enforced.

A recent survey conducted by Kenya's national construction authority found that more than half the city's buildings were unfit for habitation.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here

DW recommends

Kenya school collapse kills several children

A school building has collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, killing at least seven children. Scores were also injured in the accident, which residents and others blame on shoddy construction. (23.09.2019)  

Kenyan dam bursts causing 'huge destruction' and deaths

Kenya's public prosecutor has ordered police to investigate the cause of a dam break that killed at least 44 and left thousands more homeless. Local media reported that the privately-owned dam was illegal. (11.05.2018)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Related content

Kenya importers forced to use costly railway line 03.12.2019

Kenya’s new Chinese-built railway should have been a boost for business. The 3.3 billion dollar line is slicing hours off the journey from the port city of Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi. But logistics companies aren't too keen. Many are still using trucks rather than trains. Now, Kenya's government is forcing them to use new railway.

Kenia -Nationalpark Fourteen Falls: Junge springt einen Wasserfall hinunter

Living Planet: Kenya's poisoned paradise 28.11.2019

The 14 waterfalls on Kenya's River Athi were once a popular tourist attraction. But in recent years, the crystal-clear water has become contaminated with sewage, trash and chemicals from the capital, Nairobi — and nearby residents say it's making them sick.

Verleihung Deutscher Afrika-Preis 2019

Kenyan Juliana Rotich receives German Africa Prize 24.10.2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has awarded the 2019 prize to Juliana Rotich, founder of software project Ushahidi, which was introduced to monitor violence in Kenya following the 2007 general elections.

Advertisement