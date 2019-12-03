Kenya: 6-story building collapses in Nairobi

Residents of the Tassia estate where the incident happened rescued ten people have already been from the building, according to Nairobi county police chief Philip Ndolo.

They used their bare hands to dig out the survivors.

A video showed people cheering as one dust-covered person was carried away on a stretcher.

Military personnel have since arrived to assist with the search and rescue operation and medical workers set up an emergency medical center in the vicinity.

Deutsche Welle correspondent Edith Kimani said the collapse took place in the early morning when people were sleeping.

"We do not have a figure yet," Peter Abwao, Kenya Red Cross communications manager, told dpa news agency, on how many people could be trapped in the collapsed building.

So far, no fatalities have been reported.

'A desperate situation'

Kimani called the collapse a "desperate situation," adding that recent heavy rain had made the rescue effort more difficult because it had stretched resources and made the site less accessible.

Kimani also said that many people from the area had headed to the site to try and "catch a glimpse of what is happening" and this was also obstructing the rescue effort.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, but building collapses are common in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and regulations are not enforced.

A recent survey conducted by Kenya's national construction authority found that more than half the city's buildings were unfit for habitation.

kmm/rt (dpa/AP)

