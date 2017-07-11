Kentucky tornadoes: Governor warns death toll likely to rise

Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear warned on Monday that although the death toll from the tornadoes that ripped through his state over the weekend stood at 64, as many as 105 people remain missing.

"There will be more. We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80," said Beshear.

"It may be weeks before we have counts on both deaths and levels of destruction," the governor told reporters as rescue workers continued to sift through the rubble. Eighty fatalities would make it the deadliest tornado in the state's history.

He added that eight people had been confirmed dead at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, while 94 workers were believed to have made it out alive.

"We feared much, much worse," he said. "I pray that it is accurate."

Trail of devastation Tornadoes ripped through several US states over the weekend, leaving some 300 kilometers (185 miles) of devastation in their wake. Among the hardest hit was Kentucky, where President Joe Biden has declared a "major disaster," allowing the release of federal aid to the area.

'Ground zero' These two women were left standing in front of a destroyed women's shelter in the city of Mayfield, Kentucky — "ground zero" for the disaster, as described by the state's governor, Andy Beshear, on Saturday. Rescuers searching for survivors and recovering the dead made slow progress over the weekend.

'It looked like matchsticks' Mayfield has been reduced to "matchsticks," Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan told CNN. Countless buildings in the small town of 10,000 inhabitants were destroyed by the storm, which left trees and piles of bricks lying in the streets.

Everything is gone As rescuers searched through debris fields for victims in Kentucky and other regions, many survivors were left without shelter, water or electricity. Vicky Fichter, 63, of Mayfield, seen here sitting in her car which had its windows blown out by the storm, was among them.

'It was just unbelievable' A pensioner from Dawson Springs told US broadcaster CNN that she sat out the storm in a shelter. There was a lot of noise for three or four seconds, and then the tornado was already over. "But then when we got out and started looking at the damage, it was just unbelievable," she said.

Small joys amid the horror Mike Castle from Dawson Springs, Kentucky hugged his daughter Nikki after finding the necklace he wanted to give her for Christmas. Governor Beshear was also wishing for the best, and that the death toll will be lower than expected. "We're still hoping as we move forward for some miracles," he said Sunday.

Factory razed to the ground More than 100 people had been working through the night in this candle factory in Mayfield, preparing for the Christmas season. On CNN, a worker who was rescued after sending a call for help from the factory via Facebook Live recounted how the tornado passed over her: It was as if the building and everyone in it was rocking back and forth, and then, "boom," everything fell on top of her.

Amazon warehouse destroyed This Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, in the state of Illinois, was also in the path of the tornadoes. At least six of the employees were killed when the warehouse collapsed, trapping around 100 in the building. They were also working through the night ahead of the holidays.

Helping each other out The owner of this shop (right) in the town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was trying to save what he could, with a little help from a neighbor. President Biden has called on Americans to follow their example: "We're going to get through this together," he said. "This is one of those times when we aren't Democrats or Republicans. Sounds like hyperbole, but it's real. We're all Americans."

A result of climate change? "The fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming — everything," said Biden on Saturday, adding that "obviously" climate change had had some impact. Scientists have repeatedly warned that storms will increase in number and in strength in a warming climate — especially in areas where extreme weather events are already common. Author: Greta Hamann



A path of destruction across several states

At least 14 more people were killed in other states, as dozens of wind storms tore through parts of Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee on Friday and Saturday, flattening homes and businesses and tearing apart infrastructure and vegetation.

Thousand of people, particularly in hardest-hit Kentucky, have been without heat and water and will be "for a long time," the mayor of the devastated town of Mayfield said on Monday.

Scientists have said that the unusually warm weather played a role in the devastation, and that such events would become more and more common due to climate change.

President Joe Biden has declared the affected areas in Kentucky a federal disaster area, paving the way for more federal relief funds. The president said Monday he plans to visit the affected areas in Kentucky on Wednesday.

