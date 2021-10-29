Kent Nagano conducts 'Missa Solemnis' at the Cologne cathedral

Although director Kent Nagano turns 70 at the end of November, retirement is the last thing on his mind. He even added a performance of Beethoven's Missa Solemnis in Cologne Cathedral with the ensemble Concerto Köln, singers of the Vokalensemble Kölner Dom, and soloists. The concert will take place on October 29, 2021. It had originally been planned for 2020 as part of the Beethovenfest Bonn, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Nagano and Concerto Köln are already a well-established team. Since 2017 they have been working together on a major research project on Richard Wagner's "Ring" cycle. The aim is to interpret Wagner from the perspective of historical performance practice. Ludwig van Beethoven's Missa Solemnis will also be played on period instruments.

"Kent Nagano takes historical performance practice very seriously," says Alexander Scherf, artistic director of Concerto Köln who also plays cello in the ensemble. Nagano is not a proven expert in historical performance practice, he says, and therefore relies on the ensemble's expertise. Working with Nagano, he says, is a constant give and take. "It's also the only way of working that we accept as a rebellious old ensemble," Scherf says jokingly in an interview with DW.

The musicians of Concerto Köln have performed under Nagano previously

As Beethoven would have liked it

Normally, the ensemble plays without a conductor, but the members have even named Kent Nagano their "honorary conductor." Concerto Köln is world-renowned for their faithfulness to historical performances of Baroque works. For the Missa Solemnis, members brought original instruments from Beethoven's time. "As far as the wind instruments are concerned, these are classical instruments from precisely that era," explains Alexander Scherf. "When the choir and orchestra play together, we always pay attention to the text and syllable distribution" he adds. That means, for example, if something is especially emphasized in the text, the instrument plays based on that. This type of playing is called "rhetorical" music-making. It serves the understanding of the text and the transparency of a musical work.

'Missa Solemnis' in Cologne Cathedral

Ludwig van Beethoven completed the large-scale Missa Solemnis in D major op. 123 at the age of 53, composing it between 1819 and 1823. The commission came from Archduke Rudolf of Austria, a great patron and student of Beethoven. Beethoven was to compose a festive mass for his appointment as archbishop, but this took the composer too long: almost four and a half years.

There is hardly a better venue for Beethoven's mass than the opulent Cologne Cathedral

One and a half hours long, the mass was also far too lengthy to be a standard liturgical mass. To this day, it is primarily performed in concert halls. Being the businessman that he was, he offered the mass for sale to several publishers. He finally reached a commercial agreement with Schott-Verlag and wrote to the publisher: "As difficult as it is for me to talk about myself, I consider it my greatest work."

This portrait of Beethoven features him holding a score of 'Missa Solemnis'

The Missa Solemnis is really more of a large-scale oratorio, Alexander Scherf says, because of its textual and corresponding musical drama. "In the mass, Beethoven interprets the relationship between God and man, between the heavenly sphere and earthly life," says Scherf. makes the conflict between the divine and the individual — a theme that moved many people in the age of Enlightenment — musically tangible. "I don't know of any mass that has such tender and fragile moments as the Missa Solemnis, and of course that contrasts grandly with the emotional hymnal part," enthuses Alexander Scherf, who has played the piece with Concerto Köln several times in the past.

Originally, the work was to have been performed last year to mark the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth as part of Bonn's Beethovenfest, which was canceled due to the coronavirus. The Beethoven Year was extended by one year in Germany, making the Missa Solemnis is now the musical conclusion of the Beethoven Year BTHVN 2020.

Beethoven's Missa Solemnis will be streamed from Cologne Cathedral by Deutsche Welle, WDR and Arte television. Deutsche Welle is broadcasting to non-German-speaking countries and the livestream can be accessed here from CET 20:15 onwards. In the German-speaking European area, the concert can be streamed via this link.

This article was translated from German.