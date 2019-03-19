 Kent Nagano as a prophet of post-modernism | Music | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Kent Nagano as a prophet of post-modernism

In a world of overwhelming complexity, music – and that means classical music – can provide structure, orientation, self-discovery and social cohesion, says the renowned American conductor, who recently spoke with DW.

Watch video 02:16

Interview with Kent Nagano

Hamburg's general music director has recently been on a farewell tour of Europe with the orchestra he has led for the past 13 years, the Montreal Symphony. Widely acclaimed for his clear and cohesive orchestral performances, he also demonstrates a thoughtfulness about social, historical and philosophical issues that is not often observed with conductors.

Kent Nagano takes the broader view also in Classical Music: Expect the Unexpected. Compiled in conversations with the journalist Inge Kloepfer and first published in German in 2014, the book was released in the English version in 2019.

Read more: Kent Nagano: 'Opera is community'

In it, Nagano reflects on his life in and with music, from his childhood days in the fishing village of Morro Bay, California to his encounters with the rock musician Frank Zappa, with the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, his lessons with the French composer Olivier Messiaen – to his life as maestro seemingly present on multiple continents at once.

Classical Music: Expect the Unexpected touches on the thoughts of major philosophers on music down through history but also addresses current issues such as runaway capitalism, the breakdown of social norms and a crisis of meaning in Europe and the US, war and migration. In short: a world in general disarray.

To which Nagano offers a solution — classical music, an art form that requires concentration and self-discipline as a performer or a listener, yet one that can paradoxically also open new horizons and perspectives.

"And because of this power it can enrich us immensely, especially today in these troubled, accelerating times,” writes Nagano, who in the book, backs up his conviction in his own conversations with the American cognitive science researchers Daniel Levitin and David Huron.

Dirigent Kent Nagano (Felix Broede)

The effectiveness of classical music, however, requires an openness to it, which in turn requires exposure to the art at childhood age. With its ageing audiences and with music absent from school curricula, classical music is a discipline that, says Nagano, is "in danger of disappearing from the fabric of modern society” and being only "a hobby for the social elite.”

Yet, on an upbeat note on the classics, he says "I am convinced that they can support us in our search for meaning” and that they can shape character and foster individual spiritual awareness.

"Maybe this period of upheaval is music's biggest opportunity,” adds Kent Nagano, a recent guest on DW's "Arts & Culture." Click on the video above for more.

DW recommends

How Kent Nagano got a French accent

With the Montreal Symphony Orchestra on a farewell European tour, the star conductor explains to DW why his America no longer exists, why Quebec belongs to Europe and what he's looking forward to now. (19.03.2019)  

Kent Nagano: 'Opera is community'

Conductor Kent Nagano tells DW why opera is relevant to you, and which hot-button topics are on this season's program in Hamburg. From Munich, he's now at the help in a city plagued by a delayed concert hall project. (22.09.2015)  

Bonn's Schumannfest: Pianist Danae Dörken on the power of music

Hailed as one of the rising stars of her generation, the 27-year-old German-Greek pianist is also a festival organizer. She tells DW why artistry fulfills an essential function in people's lives. (17.06.2019)  

Classical music - on the endangered list?

88 percent of all Germans view classical music as being a key part of their cultural heritage. But only one in five actually go to such concerts. Experts say organizers need to find new ways to reach out to listeners. (31.01.2014)  

Moonlighting at the Beethovenfest

The earth's satellite has inspired many works of art, literature and music — and the coming season of the Beethovenfest in Bonn. The playbill from September 6-19 has now been announced. (28.03.2019)  

Satisfying the craving for Bach

Bach is a booming business, as the Bachfest Leipzig has discovered, with more events seeing higher ticket sales. Director Michael Maul is thinking ahead with plans to showcase dozens of choirs from around the world. (25.03.2019)  

Conductor Nagano's decision to leave Munich stirs up culture scandal

Munich's cultural scene likes scandals. And it is being turned into a scandal that Music Director Kent Nagano announced this week that he will not renew his contract with the Bavarian State Opera beyond 2013. (09.07.2010)  

Storied maestros and maestro stories

Their tools are voice, body, words and eyes; their tactics joy, fear or intimidation. Looking at conductors past and present, we see that there are just as many different personality types here as in any other field. (04.03.2019)  

WWW links

Review in the New York Journal of Books

Review in the Seattle Book Review

Audios and videos on the topic

Interview with Kent Nagano  

Related content

Kent Nagano

How Kent Nagano got a French accent 19.03.2019

With the Montreal Symphony Orchestra on a farewell European tour, the star conductor explains to DW why his America no longer exists, why Quebec belongs to Europe and what he's looking forward to now.

IDAGIO Telefone

Classical music for the streaming generation 23.05.2019

Classical music fans often struggle to find what they want on Spotify and Apple, so a Berlin streaming startup is plugging the gap. The Idagio app is also seizing on the popularity of the genre in Asia.

Daniel Barenboim

Conductor Daniel Barenboim to remain head of the Berlin State Opera 04.06.2019

Despite accusations of bullying, conductor Daniel Barenboim's contract has been extended up to 2027. Beyond the controversy, he is considered one of the most influential stars of the classical music world.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Moonlight, two Afro-American men sit on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/DCM/David Bornfri)

100 years of homosexuality in film

Many Hollywood stars play homosexuals or lesbians these days, but acceptance of the topic was far from a given before the gay rights movement. A look at homosexuality in films since 1919.  

Books

Eric Carle's Children Books on Exhibit: The Very Hungry Caterpillar turns 50 (1977 Eric Carle)

The universe of beloved illustrator and author Eric Carle

Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a children's classic 50 years after it was published. It's being celebrated with an exhibition at the Wilhelm Busch Museum for Caricature and Drawings in Hanover.  

Music

US free jazz alto saxophone player Marshall Allen (moers festival)

How the Moers Festival became a celebration of avant-garde change

The organizers and musicians of the renowned Moers Festival are committed to promoting and exploring new soundscapes. Here's how the avant-garde music festival in the small town became legendary.  

Arts

Sebastiao Salgado photo Wauro people on boat (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

Brazil's celebrated photojournalist and documentary photographer has spent a lifetime capturing the delicate balance between people and nature — and the consequences when this balance is lost.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  