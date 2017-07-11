Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment over Lewinsky affair, dies

Ken Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation into the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky case led to the impeachment of the then US president in 1998, died on Tuesday. He was 76.

According to his family he passed away due to complications from a surgery in Houston.

Starr was appointed a special counsel in 1994 to investigate into Whitewater, a land deal involving Bill and Hillary Clinton.

While neither of the Clintons was ever charged in connection with Whitewater, Starr's investigations expanded into a probe of the president's affair with the 24-year-old White House intern Lewinsky.

The former president's attempt to cover up the affair gave investigators enough evidence for an impeachment. Clinton was accused of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Starr's report was the basis of the House Republicans' impeachment of the former president in December 1998, although Clinton was later acquitted by the Senate.

In 2020, Starr was recruited to help represent Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial.

Trump paid tribute to Starr calling him "a true American Patriot who loved our Country and the Law." Trump made the comment on his own social media platform Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Lewinsky expressed mixed emotions on Twitter following reports of Starr's death. She said that her "thoughts about Ken Starr bring up complicated feelings. But of more importance, is that I imagine it's a painful loss for those who love him."

Baylor sexual assault scandal

Starr was demoted and eventually resigned from the presidency at Baylor University in 2016 after allegations emerged that school officials suppressed reports of sexual misconduct.

Women alleged that the largest US Baptist school, under Starr, ignored their sexual assault complaints.

A review commissioned by the school found that the Starr-led school administration even contributed to or accommodated a "hostile" environment against the alleged victims.

Following the scandal, in a statement, Starr tendered an apology to "those victims who were not treated with the care, concern, and support they deserve."

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' Woodward and Bernstein: The dogged duo The media jumped on the Watergate break-in. Washington Post journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who covered the story, would later uncover Nixon's role in the scandal. In 1974, they published the book "All the President's Men" about the scandal. It was later turned into a film starring Dustin Hoffmann (left) and Robert Redford (right) as Bernstein and Woodward respectively.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' Forced to resign With his complicity in the cover-up made public and his political support completely eroded, Nixon resigned from office on August 9, 1974. The belief is that if he had not done so, he would have been impeached by Congress and removed from office by a trial in the Senate. Here he is seen speaking to his vice president and eventual successor, Gerald Ford (right), in the Oval Office.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' Who was 'Deep Throat'? The Watergate scandal also introduced an intriguing character. Woodward had given a senior government official and annonymous source the name "Deep Throat." In 2005, former FBI deputy director William Mark Felt, then aged 91, revealed to Vanity Fair magazine that he had been the "Deep Throat" who had provided the two journalists with critical information that brought down the Nixon administration.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' 'I did not have sexual relations with that woman' The above words would be President Bill Clinton's tagline when he was later forced to admit to sexual relations with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Yet "Monicagate" would prove to be more damaging to Lewinsky than Clinton. Her 2015 TED talk on the scandal, entitled "The Price of Shame," went viral, while "American Crime Story: The Impeachment," which she produced in 2021, cast new light.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' Digging for dirt 2019's "Ukrainegate" shook up US politics: President Donald Trump phoned Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy and asked him to find damaging evidence on Hunter Biden, son of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In a rough transcript released by the White House (above), Trump asks Zelenskyy to "look into" Biden and Hunter, who was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' When the press turned spies While the press were the "good guys" in the Watergate scandal, this was not always the case. In 2011's "Hackgate," 168-year-old British tabloid newspaper News of the World was discovered to have illegally hacked the phones of up to 4,000 people in pursuit of stories. After widespread protests, the paper, owned by media magnate Rupert Murdoch, was shut down on July 10, 2011.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' The boob that birthed YouTube During the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, singers Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing together when he briefly exposed one of her breasts in what was later described as a "wardrobe malfunction." Known as "Nipplegate," the event inspired three friends in California to create YouTube, where they uploaded a clip of the split-second snafu for those who blinked and missed it.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' Uproar over flavor makeover In 2017, the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center noted that the beloved chocolate hazelnut spread popular in Germany and elsewhere contained more sugar and milk powder but less cocoa. Angry fans took to Twitter, with some creating the hashtag #NutellaGate. Wry observers, however, pointed to the fans' misplaced anger, as Nutella continued to use palm oil, which contributes to tropical deforestation.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' And the winner that wasn't At the 2017 Oscars, actor Warren Beatty wrongly named "La La Land" as the best picture winner. In this photo, Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," left, holds up the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the actual winner of the Best Picture award as presenter Warren Beatty (middle) and host Jimmy Kimmel (right) look on. In true 21st century style, it was promptly christened #Oscargate.

The ubiquitous suffix for scandals: '-gate' Partying instead of social distancing The "Partygate" scandal in the UK recently saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson barely surviving a no-confidence vote. Having initially claimed no knowledge of parties and other gatherings of government and Conservative Party staff during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, photo evidence of Johnson at some of these events have forced him to backtrack amidst calls for his resignation. Author: Brenda Haas



Jeffrey Epstein trial

Starr was also a part of the legal team for Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire accused of sexually abusing underage girls from 1994 to 2004.

He helped Epstein reach a plea agreement in 2008 for sex abuse. The agreement led to a 13-month sentence for his client instead of facing more serious federal charges.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

ss/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)