 Kelly Craft confirmed as US ambassador to the UN | News | DW | 01.08.2019

News

Kelly Craft confirmed as US ambassador to the UN

The US Senate has backed Kelly Craft as President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations. Critics say she's far too inexperienced for the key diplomatic post, which was vacated by Nikki Haley at the end of last year.

Kelly Craft

The US Senate confirmed Kelly Craft as the new ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday, despite fierce opposition from some Democrats.

Lawmakers voted 56-34 largely along party lines to approve the appointment.

Craft, a Republican Party donor from the state of Kentucky, is currently the US ambassador to Canada. She replaces Nikki Haley, who resigned as envoy to the UN seven months ago.

Craft, 57, will be the first major political donor to fill the high-profile UN post.

Watch video 02:48

UN Palestinian refugee agency funding crisis deepens

Climate change contradictions

US President Donald Trump announced Craft as his pick for the job in February, after his first choice, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew from consideration.

Craft's appointment has angered some Democrats, who argue she lacks experience and has potential conflicts of interest. She is the wife of billionaire coal mining baron Joe Craft, and critics have raised concerns that her family ties to the fossil fuel industry could sway policy. 

Craft's supporters, however, describe her as a capable negotiator who fostered cooperation during recent trade talks between the US, Mexico and Canada.

Craft has previously sparked controversy by stating that she believed "both sides" of the climate change debate. But during her confirmation hearing last month, she acknowledged that there was a "vast amount of science" on the role humans have played in driving climate change. She also pledged to recuse herself from UN talks on the issue because of her husband's business connections.

'Underqualified' to represent the US

Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, accused Craft of lacking the "seriousness and professionalism" to represent and defend the US at the world body.

"Never in our nation's history have we nominated such an underqualified person to this critical post," Menendez said.

On Wednesday, he released a report that said Craft had spent the majority of her tenure as ambassador to Canada outside of the country.

Craft has said that all of her travel was approved by the State Department, and that much of it was work-related.

Craft said that as ambassador to the UN she would continue Haley's efforts to fight against anti-Israel resolutions and push for reform at the world body. She also faces the challenging task of defending Trump's "America First" strategy while getting diplomats to back US policies.

  • Nikki Haley, the governor of South Carolina, and her husband Michael Haley at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, in Amritsar, India.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Daughter of immigrants

    Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Randhawa to an immigrant family from India. She studied accounting at Clemson University and continued working at her family's clothing business, where she helped as a teenager. She is married to Michael Haley, an officer in the National Guard.

  • South Carolina governor Nikki Haley celebrates after winning re-election on November 4, 2014.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Breaking the glass ceiling

    In 2011, Haley took over as the governor of South Carolina after having served three terms in the state House of Representatives. Haley was the first woman and the first member of an ethnic minority group to be elected as the governor of the state.

  • A file photo dated 20 June 2015 shows the Confederate flag at the South Carolina State House Building in Columbia, South Carolina.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Confederate flag

    During her second term as governor, Haley shot to prominence when she led an effort to remove the Confederate flag from the state Capitol grounds. She had earlier dismissed calls to remove it but changed her mind after a 2015 massacre at a black church in Charleston.

  • Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio waves to the crowd during a campaign event with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Trump critic

    Often referred to as a moderate Republican, Haley was one of the harshest critics of US President Donald Trump during his bid for the White House. She criticized Trump for not speaking out against white supremacists, his stance on immigration and his demeanor. She supported Senator Marco Rubio of Florida during the Republican primaries.

  • US Vice President Mike Pence swears in Nikki Haley as the US Ambassador to the United Nations on January 25, 2017.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Olive branch

    When Trump named her as his to become ambassador to the United Nations, it came as a surprise to many. The two had sparred bitterly in the run up to the presidential election. Some saw it as an olive branch from Trump.

  • US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley points at her handwritten notes for US President Donald Trump as he chairs a UN Security Council meeting on September 26, 2018.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Outspoken envoy

    Haley was outspoken and forceful during her brief stint at the UN. She joined her boss in calling out Iran and North Korea on numerous occasions. Under her tenure, the US pulled out of UNESCO and the Human Rights Council. But she did not agree with Trump on some issues, including Russia sanctions and the significance of the world body itself.

  • Nikki Haley greeting Donald Trump at the White House

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Future Republican presidential candidate?

    Haley, a rising star in the Republican Party, is often mentioned as a possible candidate for the 2020 presidential elections. But she has said she would not be running for the top job in 2020, when Trump plans to run for a second term.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


nm/se (AP, Reuters, dpa)

