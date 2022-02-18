 Keeping the back supple | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 25.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

In Good Shape

Keeping the back supple

Mindfulness trainer Martin Schmid demonstrates a back exercise.

Watch video 01:33

More in the Media Center

WHO I Malaria I Mosquito I Mücke

In Good Shape - Tropical Diseases 18.02.2022

Still aus Beitrag NTD

Neglected tropical diseases 18.02.2022

fitness, healthcare and medicine concept - close up of sporty woman touching her back Frau mit Rückenschmerzen

Back pain and the deeper muscles 18.02.2022

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Kontext von In Good Shape verwenden!*** via Jörg Gero Grüner Rechte: DW Die Fitness-Trainerin Aurelia Damann im Gespräch mit In Good Shape.

Strengthening the stomach and back 18.02.2022

More from In Good Shape

Rote Haare

In Good Shape - Healthy Hair 25.02.2022

Better Bites Haare. Still aus Beitrag Better Bites Haare.

Better bites for better hair 25.02.2022

Junge Frau im Badezimmer rasiert sich Achselhaare - young woman in bathroom shaving underarm hair

Hair removal methods 25.02.2022

Graue Haare Still aus Beitrag Früh ergraut.

Premature greying 25.02.2022

Read also

DW-Beitrag 'Hormone' für die sendebegleitende Seite von 'Fit und gesund'

Our Hormones and Us 04.02.2022

Hormones: A common topic related to pregnancy, yet this complex system defines our everyday lives. From metabolism and digestion to sexuality and emotional behavior. Even a slight change can have a major impact.

Shoulders shot of red haired lady in summer dress, joyful summertime. || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Healthy Hair 25.02.2022

Hair has a strong cultural significance, symbolizing individual and group identity. A full head of hair signifies health and beauty.