Keeping Durban's Streets Safe - On Call with Nazreen Ally
Nazreen Ally talks openly and frankly about her traumatic experience, when a man raped her at gunpoint. She was 13 years old at the time. Today, in her mid-40s, she comes across as composed, with a highly structured approach to life.
Nazreen Ally made a career as a bodybuilder before founding her own security company. Night after night, she is out on the streets of the South African metropolis of Durban, stepping in where the police are absent.
In her private time, Nazreen Ally likes to withdraw into the comfort of her faith. A Muslim, she finds composure in the peace and quiet of regular prayer.
In an interview with journalist Ninka Mbaye, this remarkable woman talks about what she longs for in life, what is important to her and how she deals with the constant danger that surrounds her.
