Keeping Durban’s Streets Safe - On Call with Nazreen Ally

Nazreen Ally has had an eventful life. Abandoned by her mother, she grew up with her foster father on the outskirts of Durban. At 13, she was raped. But she never wanted to be seen as a victim.

Nazreen Ally talks openly and frankly about her traumatic experience, when a man raped her at gunpoint. She was 13 years old at the time. Today, in her mid-40s, she comes across as composed, with a highly structured approach to life.

Image: Ninka Mbaye

Nazreen Ally made a career as a bodybuilder before founding her own security company. Night after night, she is out on the streets of the South African metropolis of Durban, stepping in where the police are absent.

Image: Ninka Mbaye

In her private time, Nazreen Ally likes to withdraw into the comfort of her faith. A Muslim, she finds composure in the peace and quiet of regular prayer.

Image: Ninka Mbaye

In an interview with journalist Ninka Mbaye, this remarkable woman talks about what she longs for in life, what is important to her and how she deals with the constant danger that surrounds her.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SUN 13.10.2024 – 00:02 UTC

SUN 13.10.2024 – 03:30 UTC

SUN 13.10.2024 – 14:30 UTC

MON 14.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC

MON 14.10.2024 – 05:02 UTC

MON 14.10.2024 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 15.10.2024 – 07:30 UTC

WED 16.10.2024 – 18:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4