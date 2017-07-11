'Keep alive memory' of WWII victims, urges Germany's Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it remained an "everlasting responsibility to keep alive the memory" of people who lost their lives during the Nazi period.

She made the comment in a statement released on Saturday, on the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

"May 8, 1945, was a day of liberation. It meant the end of the Nazi dictatorship and the breach of civilization that was the Shoah," government spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote on Twitter, citing Merkel.

The Shoah is the Hebrew term for The Holocaust.

Who else spoke up?

A day earlier, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also warned against the forgetting of Nazi crimes.

"Confronting National Socialism and the memories of injustice and guilt do not weaken our democracy. On the contrary, it strengthens its resistance and resilience," he said.

The history of US troops in Germany High-ranking visit at Ramstein military air base There are almost 35,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany — mostly in the west and south of the country. Nowhere else in Europe are there so many American troops. But now US President Donald Trump wants to change that, withdrawing some 12,000 soldiers from the country. It would be a major test for the military alliance between Germany and the US.

The history of US troops in Germany From victor to defender The American military presence in Germany began at the end of World War II. Along with its allies, the US had liberated Germany from the Nazis. However, their wartime ally, the Soviet Union, soon became an enemy. The tensions between the two sides were demonstrated when US Army and Soviet Union tanks faced off in a divided Berlin.

The history of US troops in Germany GI Elvis Presley The US soldiers also brought American culture to Germany. The King of Rock 'n' Roll, as Elvis Presley would eventually become known, was drafted in as a soldier and began his military service in Germany in 1958. He is seen here waving to his fans at Bremerhaven train station.

The history of US troops in Germany Building a home Over the years the US Army has become firmly entrenched in the German landscape. Dotted around US bases are numerous residential districts for American soldiers and their families, such as this residential district in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim. This often creates barriers to their full integration into German society. The US Army employed 17,000 American civilians in Germany in 2019.

The history of US troops in Germany Encounters Despite separate residential districts, there has always been contact and exchange between German and American families. In the early years, dances were held on the streets of Berlin in summer months and in winter, the US Army organized Christmas parties for local children. And there were the German-American friendship weeks every year.

The history of US troops in Germany Joint Bundeswehr maneuvers The Federal Republic of Germany became an important strategic location during the Cold War. The NATO maneuver Reforger I (Return of Forces to Germany) in Vilseck/Grafenwöhr in 1969 was one of many joint war games held by the US Army and the Bundeswehr. The enemy was the Soviet Union and the other signatories of the Warsaw Pact, including the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany.

The history of US troops in Germany Dispute over nuclear missiles Heavily guarded Pershing-II rockets were brought to the US base in Mutlangen in 1983. The rockets, armed with nuclear warheads, became a political issue. They were touted as filling an important gap in NATO's deterrent shield against the Warsaw Pact. Peace activists, however, saw them as a threat and held massive demonstrations. Many celebrities joined in the protests.

The history of US troops in Germany Separate ways on Iraq Some 20 years later, US President George W. Bush went to war with Iraq over its alleged program to develop weapons of mass destruction. German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, knowing the majority of voters supported him, ruled out Germany's involvement. That led to deep divisions between Washington and Berlin.

The history of US troops in Germany Germany stays relevant Even if President Trump goes ahead with his threat to withdraw 12,000 American soldiers, Germany would remain strategically important for the US. The Ramstein base is especially significant, since it is also headquarters of the United States Air Forces in Europe. It's from here that controversial drone missions are flown against targets in Africa and Asia. Author: Christoph Hasselbach



German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas thanked those who risked their lives and who "gave a million sacrifices to free the world from fascism."

He called on people to continually advocate for freedom and democracy.

Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth used the anniversary to call for a central remembrance space in Berlin, for all victims of National Socialism.

World War II in Europe ended on May 8, 1945, when Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allied Forces.

kmm/mm (dpa, AFP)