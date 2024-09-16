  1. Skip to content
SocietyKazakhstan

Mamlyutka: Ethnic identity and good relations with Russia

Juri Rescheto
September 16, 2024

Many people in northern Kazakhstan have connections in Russia: business partners, friends, relatives. DW's Juri Rescheto visits the village of Mamlyutka, where residents maintain good relations with Russia while awareness of Kazakh identity grows.

Rescheto Juri Kommentarbild App
Juri Rescheto DW Riga Bureau Chief
