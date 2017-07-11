Kazakhstan: Voters decide on post-Nazarbayev reform

Polls closed in Kazakhstan on Sunday for a nationwide referendum on constitutional changes, seen by many as a chance to close the chapter on the country's former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The current president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said the vote is "laying the foundation for the Second Republic."

According to Tokayev, the proposed changes will empower lawmakers and dismantle the "super-presidential" system currently in place. But the reform also ends a slew of privileges enjoyed by Nazarbayev.

Exit polls cited on a government Telegram channel showed that a majority of people had voted in favor of the constitutional reforms, with three polls giving more than 74% support, AFP reported.

'Father of the Nation' no more

Nazarbayev stands to lose his title as "Elbasy" or "Father of the Nation." The 81-year-old, who ruled the ex-Soviet state for almost three decades, retained this title even after stepping down in 2019. Another amendment nixes Nazarbayev's right to run for president more than two times.

The reform will also ban the president's relatives from holding government positions — another controversial issue in the oil-rich country.

Over half of registered voters have already cast their ballots, which means the plebiscite's outcome will be valid, the country's electoral officials said at 2 pm local time (0800 GMT) in Nursultan on Sunday.

Tokayev moves against protesters, but disempowers Nazarbayev

The vote comes as Kazakhstan still reels from the violent unrest in January, which left over 220 people dead.

People had taken to the streets to protest a sharp rise in fuel prices, but the marches quickly grew into a wide-front protest movement against government policies and the legacy of Nazarbayev.

President Tokayev responded by clamping down on the unrest and inviting peacekeepers from Russia and several other ex-Soviet states into Kazakhstan to help him restore order. He decried the protesters as "bandits" and "terrorists." Security forces were given shoot-to-kill orders. At the same time, however, Tokayev moved against Nazarbayev and his allies — a surprising turn from a politician widely seen as ruling from his predecessor's shadow.

The 69-year-old removed Nazarbayev from his position as the head of the powerful Security Council. He also arrested former intelligence chief Karim Masimov on charges of treason. Nazarbayev's nephew Kairat Satybaldy is currently facing embezzlement charges.

Nazarbayev has kept out of the public eye since the January crisis but has expressed support for Tokayev and the constitutional changes. The former president has also said his family members should face consequences if they broke the law, but he went on to note they had a right to a fair trial.

