Kazakhstan unrest: President says order 'mainly restored'

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday declared that constitutional order was "mainly restored" after the unprecedented unrest in recent days.

Violent clashes erupted over surging fuel prices, which saw government buildings attacked and a takeover of the airport. The violence resulted in a two-week state of emergency being declared.

"An anti-terror operation has commenced. Law enforcement agencies are working hard. Constitutional order has been mainly restored in all regions of the country. Local authorities are in control of the situation,'' Tokayev said in a statement.

The president is due to address the nation in a televised speech later on Friday.

In a Tweet, Russia's embassy in Kazakhstan quoted the deputy head of the presidency, Dauren Abaev, as saying: "Today at 3 p.m. the president will address the nation. Law and order have now been restored in all regions. The situation is stabilized."

'Criminals' killed

In a statement, Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said that "26 armed criminals were killed and 18 were injured."

Authorities said there have also been 3,000 arrests, according to state broadcaster Khabar 24 citing the interior ministry.

Security has been bolstered across the country, with 70 checkpoints operating around the clock.

On Thursday, authorities said 18 security personnel had been killed, including one who had been beheaded.

In pictures: Kazakhstan protests escalate Mass protests hit streets Protests were first triggered by a dramatic rise in the price of fuel. Within a matter of days, the unrest spread throughout the oil-and-gas-rich former Soviet republic of 18 million, morphing into a broad, anti-government protest wave.

In pictures: Kazakhstan protests escalate Leadership under pressure To placate protesters, fuel prices were cut. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (pictured above in 2019) on Wednesday dismissed the government. Countrywide protests, however, continue unabated.

In pictures: Kazakhstan protests escalate Military deployed to Almaty President Tokayev has announced a state of emergency, leading to nationwide nighttime curfews, limits to where people may move and a ban on gatherings. Tokayev has also called on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led military alliance, to provide help.

In pictures: Kazakhstan protests escalate Pent-up anger, large-scale destruction On Wednesday, thousands of people stormed the city hall and other government buildings in Almaty, Kazakhstan's most populous city and commercial center. Several government buildings reportedly went up in flames. Protesters also briefly took control of Almaty airport.

In pictures: Kazakhstan protests escalate Casualties and fatalities According to government reports, at least 18 security offices have been killed. Authorities also say "dozens of attackers" have been "eliminated," meaning scores of civilians have been killed as well. Over 1,000 people have reportedly been injured. Almost 400 were sent to hospitals around the country for treatment, according to Deputy Health Minister Azhar Guiniyat.

In pictures: Kazakhstan protests escalate Rare unrest Large-scale protests are unusual in Kazakhstan, which remains under authoritarian rule. President Tokayev, who succeeded long-time ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2019, faces the gravest crisis of his tenure. The 81-year-old Nazarbayev is said to retain considerable influence in the country, and is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In pictures: Kazakhstan protests escalate Russian troops dispatched Russia has already sent paratroopers (pictured here departing from near Moscow) as part of a wider CSTO peacekeeping mission. Other CSTO member states include Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Authorities have said foreign troops will help protect key state and military sites.



Journalist Bruce Pannier told DW that the figures of those killed were probably far higher than the ones provided by government, and that "anti-terrorist operations" were taking place across the country.

"They're probably low after last night. The information I saw today suggested that there was what they're calling 'anti-terrorist operations' going on in other cities in the south, in Shymkent and also in the Kyzylorda province, or Oblast too," Pannier said.

"So they're expanding their security operation — there were deaths reported in those areas that I just mentioned, and those are just the ones that we know."

Russia-led forces arrived

President Tokayev confirmed that a peacekeeping force from the Russia-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization had arrived in Kazakhstan.

"This contingent arrived for a limited period of time to carry out mainly the functions of covering and ensuring the protection of strategic facilities," his statement said.

According to the Kazakh government, the organization's forces have been arriving in the country but have not been involved in the "elimination of militants."

Moscow said this week that the organization's forces would number 2,500. The deployment came after an appeal for assistance from Tokayev.

The contingent is made up of armed forces from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

US says 'world will be watching'

The United States indicated that events in Kazakhstan were not going unnoticed and that it lent full support to the country's constitutional institutions. "The United States and, frankly, the world will be watching for any violation of human rights," US state department spokesman Ned Price told media on Thursday.

In a separate statement made by Price, he said that the US gave its "full support for Kazakhstan's constitutional institutions and media freedom and advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis."

