Kazakhstan: Protests turn deadly as Almaty mayor's office breached

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned on Wednesday there'll be a "tough" response to unrest that continued to rock the central Asian country.

"As president, I am obliged to protect the safety and peace of our citizens, to worry about the integrity of Kazakhstan," Tokayev said on Kazakh television.

Watch video 04:16 Almaty is 'in chaos' – Journalist Aigerim Toleukhanova speaks to DW

Later, and in a message shared on Russian media, Tokayev said: "There have been deaths and injuries. The situation threatens the security of all residents of Almaty, and that cannot be tolerated."

Tokayev residence ablaze

There have been violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators demanding an end to spiking fuel prices, with a residence of Tokayev's in the capital being set on fire, according to local media.

And, according to preliminary reports, protesters have seized Almaty Airport.

Tokayev, meanwhile, has taken control of the country's powerful security council from his presidential predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Elsewhere in Kazakhstan, in the cities of Alma-Ata and Aktau, some police units took the side of the protesters, according to DW Russian.

Rising fuel prices spark unrest

Though the unrest was triggered by the price rises, there were signs of broader political demands in a country still under the shadow of three decades of Nazarbayev's rule.

He stepped down as president in 2019 but retained authority as ruling party boss and head of a powerful security council.

Kazakh protesters torch public buildings

Also on Wednesday demonstrators broke into the mayor's office in Kazakhstan's largest city.

The demonstrators who convened on the office in Almaty were carrying clubs and shields, according to the Kazakh news site Zakon. Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd as people pushed through metal barricades in the street.

On January 1, prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used to power many vehicles as it has been kept cheaper than gasoline, roughly doubled as the government concluded a shift away from price controls.

The move has prompted repeated demonstrations in both Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin's government has resigned and Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, imposing an overnight curfew and limiting access to the city. Kazakhstan also reimposed temporary caps on LPG prices.

Watch video 03:11 Thousands protest across Kazakhstan - DW's Emily Sherwin reports from Moscow

Police blame 'extremists' for clashes

Police Chief Kanat Taimerdenov said in a statement that "extremists and radicals" were behind the protests, accusing demonstrators of attacking at least 500 civilians and ransacking businesses.

National guard and army units have joined the police to secure the city, Taimerdenov said.

More than 200 people have been arrested and at least 95 police personnel have been injured in clashes, Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said early on Wednesday.

jsi,lo,es/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)