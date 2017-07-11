Kazakhstan protesters breach Almaty mayor's office

Protesters demanding an end to the country's spiking fuel prices broke into the mayor's office in Kazakhstan's largest city on Wednesday, as unrest continued to rock the central Asian country.

The demonstrators who convened on the office in Almaty were carrying clubs and shields, according to the Kazakh news site Zakon. Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd as people pushed through metal barricades in the street.

On January 1, prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used to power many vehicles as it has been kept cheaper than gasoline, roughly doubled as the government concluded a shift away from price controls.

The move has prompted repeated demonstrations in both Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin's government has resigned and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, imposing an overnight curfew and limiting access to the city. Kazakhstan also reimposed temporary caps on LPG prices.

Police blame 'extremists' for clashes

Police Chief Kanat Taimerdenov said in a statement that "extremists and radicals" were behind the protests, accusing demonstrators of attacking at least 500 civilians and ransacking businesses.

National guard and army units have joined the police to secure the city, Taimerdenov said.

More than 200 people have been arrested and at least 95 police personnel have been injured in clashes, Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said early on Wednesday.

es/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)