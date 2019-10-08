 Kazakhstan: Plane with nearly 100 people on board crashes | News | DW | 27.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kazakhstan: Plane with nearly 100 people on board crashes

A plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members has crashed near Almaty in southeastern Kazakhstan. A rescue operation is underway after initial reports indicate there are survivors.

The crashed Bek Air Fokker 100 jet (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/Republic of Kazakhstan)

A plane with almost 100 people on board crashed on Friday morning in southeastern Kazakhstan, officials said.

The Kazakh carrier Bek Air jet was heading to Nur-Sultan — formerly known as Astana — the nation's capital city.

Carrying 93 passengers and five crew. the Fokker 100 took off from Almaty International Airport at 7:05 a.m local time (0105 UTC) and lost altitude a few minutes later.

The death toll so far stands at 14 people and is expected to rise.

At least 35 people have been recorded injured, the Almaty city government said in a statement sent via messaging app Telegram.

The statement added that a further 22 patients are being treated in hospital and were in a "serious condition."

Read more: Kazakhstan rewrites its alphabet to shed its Soviet past

Plane hit a building

After the plane lost altitude, it broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

Photographs from the site published by media showed the jet torn into two parts.

No fire broke out on board and emergency services immediately began working at the site, said a statement posted on the airport's Almaty International Airport Facebook page.

Rescue workers could be seen reaching into the windows of the shattered cockpit, as scores of emergency staff gathered at the site. 

Read more: Kazakhstan will continue to 'tiptoe' around China

'Terrifying sound' heard

A survivor told news website Tengrinews she heard a "terrifying sound" before the plane started losing altitude.

"The plane was flying with a tilt. Everything was like in a movie: screaming, shouting, people crying," she said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted his condolences to the victims and their families and said: "Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law."

The Kazakh aviation committee has said it is suspending all Fokker 100 jets pending an investigation.

In March, a Bek Air Fokker-100 plane with 116 passengers made an emergency landing at the capital's international airport after its landing gear failed to deploy. None of the passengers or five-member crew were injured.

mm, kmm/kl (AP,Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Kazakhstan elects Tokayev as Nazarbayev successor as hundreds protest

The designated successor of former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev has won the presidency in a vote overshadowed by the arrests of more than 500 protesters. Nazarbayev stepped down in March after decades in power. (09.06.2019)  

Kazakhstan will continue to 'tiptoe' around China

Nursultan Nazarbayev shocked Kazakhstan on Tuesday with his resignation after nearly three decades in power. Central Asia expert Andrea Schmitz explains what the move could mean for Kazakh-China ties. (21.03.2019)  

Kazakhstan rewrites its alphabet to shed its Soviet past

Kazakhstan has given itself seven years to transition from the Cyrillic to the Latin alphabet, in a push to modernize the Central Asian country. But at a village school, not everyone is so sure about the mammoth change. (01.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Related content

Deutschland 2010 | US-Kampflugzeug vom Typ F-16 Falcon

Germany: US military plane crashes near Trier 08.10.2019

The pilot escaped via the ejection seat and is being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. The US Air Force confirmed it was one of its F-16 fighter jets.

Untersuchungsbericht zum Boeing-Absturz in Äthiopien

Boeing to pay $100 million to 737 MAX crash families 03.07.2019

Boeing has pledged $100 million to help families affected by the fatal crashes of its 737 MAX passenger planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The funds, however, will not go directly to the families.

Äthiopien Mehr als 150 Tote bei Flugzeugabsturz

Why do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous? 12.03.2019

Again and again airplanes crash because of a sudden stall. When sensors provide incorrect data on the angle of attack and speed, pilots or computers make the wrong decisions.

Advertisement